University of Phoenix Alumna Named 2025 Outstanding Early Career Educator by Illinois State Board of Education

Jena Kleindl recognized for innovation, leadership, and commitment to student success

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is proud to celebrate College of Education alumna Jena Kleindl, who has been named the 2025 Outstanding Early Career Educator by the Illinois State Board of Education as part of its annual Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year program. Kleindl teaches English and Journalism at Freeport High School in Freeport School District 145, where she also advises the National Honor Society and coaches the school’s speech team.





Kleindl, a former Emmy-nominated television news producer, transitioned into education in 2021 and quickly distinguished herself as a leader in her school community. She played a key role in redesigning the 9–12 English curriculum to close opportunity gaps and improve proficiency, and she helped raise graduation rates through her work on the school’s multi-tier system of supports team. She also launched a media production academy pathway that enables students to earn industry certifications and college credit, equipping them with communication skills applicable across career fields.

“Like many of my fellow honorees, I never imagined receiving state-level recognition for my work as an educator,” said Kleindl. “Teaching is often a thankless profession, where some of the most extraordinary educators go unnoticed. That’s why being named the 2025 Outstanding Early Career Educator of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education was such a profound honor. This recognition has given me a platform I never expected—one that I hope to use to support early career and pre-service teachers as they learn to find balance in the profession. Most importantly, I want to continue empowering students to discover and share their own voices and stories.”

Kleindl earned her graduate certificate at University of Phoenix, where she found the support and flexibility needed to pursue her passion for education. “University of Phoenix provided the professional training and strong foundation I needed to not only succeed, but to thrive,” she said. “With the knowledge and confidence I gained, I was able to reimagine my school’s 9–12 English curriculum to help close the opportunity gap and launch a student journalism program that equips the next generation of communicators and leaders. The University of Phoenix gave me the tools, but more importantly, the belief that I could transform my passion into impact.”

“Jena Kleindl’s story is one we’re incredibly proud to share,” said Dr. Pamela Roggeman, dean of the College of Education at University of Phoenix. “She brings real-world experience into the classroom and uses it to create meaningful opportunities for her students. Her recognition by the Illinois State Board of Education speaks to the kind of impact educators can have when they’re well-prepared, passionate and deeply committed. We’re honored to have supported her path into teaching.”

University of Phoenix College of Education supports aspiring educators through flexible online degree programs and targeted resources such as its “Prepping for Student Teaching Success” course, which supports learners as they gain real-world classroom experience. These offerings are designed to address the national teacher shortage and prepare career changers, adult learners, and student teachers to thrive in today’s classrooms.

