Novian & Novian, LLP Broadens Personal Injury Practice amid Critical Traffic Data

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – September 26, 2025) – Novian & Novian, LLP, a California-based law firm, has expanded its personal injury practice with an increased focus on catastrophic injury, slip and fall accidents, and motor vehicle collisions. The firm, with more than 35 years of combined experience, has long represented clients in these areas and is now intensifying its resources to address the complexities these cases present. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), nearly 19,000 lives were lost in motor-vehicle crashes during the first half of 2025, underscoring the urgency of addressing serious injury cases.

“Serious injury cases often involve long-term medical care, wage loss, and other lasting impacts,” said attorney Matt Novian. “Our goal is to ensure every relevant factor is carefully examined when pursuing compensation for clients.”

Catastrophic Injury Cases

The firm represents clients in cases involving traumatic brain injury, spinal cord damage, burns, amputations, paralysis, and other permanent injuries. Such cases typically require extensive medical treatment, rehabilitation, and long-term planning for affected individuals and families. In many instances, these matters arise from workplace incidents, where the guidance of a skilled workplace accident attorney becomes essential. Novian & Novian also provides legal services in wrongful death cases arising from negligence, with a focus on ensuring families receive the resources and justice they deserve. The firm’s attorneys work closely with medical professionals, life-care planners, and financial experts to build comprehensive claims that reflect the full impact of catastrophic injuries.

Slip and Fall Accidents

Novian & Novian advises individuals injured on commercial properties, including retail stores, restaurants, offices, and medical facilities, and provides experienced representation as a slip and fall accident lawyer. These cases often involve questions of property safety, inspection protocols, and liability standards. By investigating maintenance practices, staff training, and prior incident records, the firm ensures that all contributing factors are brought to light. Clients benefit from a proactive approach that seeks not only compensation for immediate medical bills but also for future rehabilitation costs and diminished quality of life.

Motor Vehicle Collisions

As a trusted motor vehicle accident lawyer, the firm has handled cases involving delivery trucks, rideshare services, buses, taxis, and commercial fleets. Due to multiple insurance layers, these matters often require accident reconstruction, medical expert analysis, and review of commercial liability policies. Novian & Novian’s attorneys have also represented victims in cases involving uninsured or underinsured motorists, ensuring clients are not left without recourse. By leveraging modern technology such as digital crash simulations and traffic camera evidence, the firm strengthens claims and maximizes potential recovery.

Approach and Accessibility

Novian & Novian continues to provide initial consultations at no cost and represents clients on a contingency basis, meaning attorney fees are collected only if compensation is obtained. This approach lowers the barrier to entry for individuals and families facing significant medical and financial challenges. The firm is committed to accessibility, offering in-person and virtual consultations, multilingual support, and flexible scheduling to accommodate clients’ needs. By combining legal skill with compassion, Novian & Novian ensures that every client receives clear communication, personalized guidance, and strong advocacy from start to finish.

About Novian & Novian, LLP

Novian & Novian, LLP is a full-service law firm based in Los Angeles, California, serving clients statewide and nationally. The firm practices in business litigation, personal injury, employment law, real estate, intellectual property, and corporate law. Its guiding principle is to combine strategic advocacy with a focus on achieving positive client outcomes.

