Private Equity Veteran Arda Minocherhomjee Joins Nassau Street Partners to Strengthen M&A and Private Placements Practice

Nassau Street Partners, a strategic investment banking firm serving private companies and institutional investors, today announced that Arda-e-viraf Minocherhomjee has joined the firm as a Partner. Minocherhomjee brings decades of leadership experience in private equity and investment banking, further strengthening Nassau’s growing platform in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) and private placements.

Minocherhomjee was a Founding and Managing Partner of Chicago Growth Partners, a $1.2 billion private equity firm, and earlier served as a Partner at William Blair Capital Partners. Prior to his career in private equity, he was Head of Health Care Research at William Blair, where he was recognized as a Wall Street Journal All-Star Analyst and advised on numerous IPOs and secondary offerings.

Throughout his career, Minocherhomjee has worked closely with Nassau Street Partners Chairman and Managing Partner Gary Shields, building a long-standing partnership that has spanned investment banking and private equity. At Nassau, he will apply his expertise in capital formation, strategic partnerships, and deal execution to accelerate the firm’s mandate of unlocking capital and driving long-term value for clients and investors.

“Arda is a proven leader with an extraordinary track record in both private equity and investment banking,” said Juan Moreno, Managing Partner of Nassau Street Partners. “His insight, global perspective, and deep relationships will be invaluable as we continue expanding our M&A and private placements practice. We are delighted to welcome him as a Partner.”

Minocherhomjee holds an M.Sc. in Pharmacology from the University of Toronto, a Ph.D. and M.B.A. from the University of British Columbia, and completed a post-doctoral fellowship in pharmacology at the University of Washington Medical School. He has been awarded several prestigious scholarships, including from Tata, Connaught Laboratories, and the Canadian Heart Foundation.

Nassau Street Partners is a boutique investment banking and strategic advisory firm headquartered in New York with a global reach across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm specializes in mergers & acquisitions, private placements, and capital markets advisory, delivering tailored solutions to growth companies and institutional investors. Nassau Street Partners combines deep sector expertise with an entrepreneurial approach to help clients unlock opportunities, access capital, and build enduring value.

