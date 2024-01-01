United States Patent and Trademark Office Grants CaddieVision™ Patent for AI-Driven Smart Golf Glasses

Revolutionary Wearable Merges Reality, AI, and Real-time Analytics to Transform the Golf Experience

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#golf—CaddieVision, the innovative smart eyewear that brings artificial intelligence and augmented reality to the golf course, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,453,916 protecting the company’s proprietary technology for its real-time AI caddie system.





Designed by golfers for golfers, CaddieVision combines computer vision, motion sensing, and augmented reality to deliver real-time shot guidance — including distance data, club recommendations, and swing feedback — all projected through a connected AR display.

“The issuance of this patent marks a major milestone for CaddieVision,” said CaddieVision Founder and CEO Jason Schneider. “It validates years of R&D and positions us as a leader in bringing AI and AR to the game of golf. We’re redefining what it means to have a caddie — one that lives in your glasses and knows your game.”

Game-Changing Features:

Shot Mode: Suggests the best club and guides stance and ball position

Suggests the best club and guides stance and ball position Rangefinder Mode: Provides precise distance and angle data for more accurate play

Provides precise distance and angle data for more accurate play Range Mode: Helps build muscle memory and consistency during practice sessions

Helps build muscle memory and consistency during practice sessions Approach Mode: Displays a full-color heat map of the green, revealing undulations, slope, and elevation for smarter shot strategy

With the patent now approved, CaddieVision will begin User Acceptance Testing to gather feedback and assess performance prior to its official launch. This is a major move toward connecting physical play with digital intelligence, offering golfers of all levels a smarter, more interactive way to train, compete, and enjoy the game.

With over 68 million golfers worldwide, CaddieVision is positioned to pioneer a new era in wearable sports tech that blends performance with innovation.

“With this eyewear, golfers gain a coach in their glasses—helping to steady every swing, guide ball position, deliver instant performance data, measure shot distance, and select the ideal club for each shot,” said PGA Tour Professional Mike Shirley.

About CaddieVision

Founded by lifelong golfer and entrepreneur Jason Schneider, CaddieVision was created to revolutionize how golfers play and learn. Combining passion for the sport with advanced technology, the company is dedicated to delivering tools that help players at any level elevate their performance. caddievision.com.

Link to demo video here.

