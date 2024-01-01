Bond Vet Academy Draws Thousands of Veterinary Professionals Through Impactful Continuing-Education Events

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bond Vet, a leading provider of modern primary and urgent care for pets, continues to expand its commitment to veterinary education through Bond Vet Academy, a national series of continuing-education (CE) events and lectures designed to inspire and empower the veterinary community.









Over the past year, more than 2,000 veterinary professionals have attended Bond Vet Academy CE events across the country — from intimate evening gatherings at Soho House to large-scale lectures at the Museum of Science and Nobu. These sessions have become known for their engaging, real-world approach and their focus on collaboration, innovation, and clinician wellbeing.

A standout moment came at the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Conference, where Dr. Renee McDougall, Bond Vet’s Head of Medicine, presented on Limb-Sparing Surgery and Other Bone Cancer Updates to an audience of more than 400 attendees — one of the most highly attended medical lectures at the event.

Bond Vet’s growing roster of speakers reflects the breadth and depth of expertise across its clinical team, featuring leaders such as Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, Jesse Longo, LVT, Sheena Davis, VTS-Dentistry, and Dr. Justin Carlson, who have shared insights spanning surgery, cardiology, leadership, dentistry, and the human-animal bond.

In addition to live lectures, Bond Vet has invested in the latest technology, including artificial intelligence tools and virtual-reality training modules — to enhance how clinicians learn and collaborate, bringing hands-on skills and complex medical scenarios to life in immersive ways.

The Bond Vet Academy also reflects the organization’s commitment to uplifting the broader veterinary community, not just its own teams. By supporting education and innovation across the industry, Bond Vet demonstrates its dedication to improving outcomes for clinicians, clients, and pets alike.

Keeping up the momentum, Bond Vet will take the stage at New York Vet Show 2025, where Dr. McDougall and Dr. Han will join panels highlighting veterinary wellbeing and the role of technology in advancing care.

“Bond Vet Academy has become a space where clinicians connect, learn, and share knowledge that elevates the entire profession,” said Dr. Renee McDougall, Chief Medical Officer at Bond Vet. “We’re proud to see such incredible engagement from the community — it reflects our shared passion for delivering the best possible care to pets.”

“We’re investing in outstanding in-person CE experiences with AI and VR learning tools to prepare veterinary professionals for the future of care,” said Joseph Altobelli, President of Bond Vet. “These innovations will help our teams — and the wider veterinary community — strengthen skills and deliver better outcomes for pets.”

Through Bond Vet Academy, the company continues to invest in the professional growth of veterinarians and technicians while fostering a more connected, collaborative community dedicated to modern, compassionate care.

To learn more about upcoming CE events and lectures, visit careers.bondvet.com.

