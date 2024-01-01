NomadGo Brings Inventory into the Future, Powers the Next Generation of Autonomous Inventory

NomadGo and Richtech Robotics are working towards bringing physical AI and Inventory AI together, laying the groundwork for end-to-end inventory automation

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NomadGo, the industry leader in Inventory AI, today announced a collaboration with Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, to integrate NomadGo Inventory AI into physical robotics, paving the way for seamless, end-to-end automation. The companies are exploring a fully automated inventory solution, aimed at transforming a tedious, manual, and highly inaccurate process into a futuristic operation, where an end-to-end inventory process – from counting to automated ordering to delivery validation to restocking – is performed autonomously.









Powered by NomadGo’s Inventory AI, Dex, Richtech’s recently announced cutting-edge two-armed mobile robot, will be trained to automate every step of the inventory process – watch the video here.

NomadGo’s Inventory AI, powered by Spatial Vision, is redefining how enterprises manage inventory, bringing a futuristic, autonomous approach to a process long plagued by errors and inefficiency. By synthesizing on-device 3D spatial intelligence, computer vision, and augmented reality, the technology creates a live, actionable 3D digital twin of every shelf and delivers an accurate count of every product.

Running NomadGo on an iPad or iPhone, Dex is designed to capture precise inventory data, including in areas that are typically harder to access. Simultaneously, Dex’s cameras will continuously map and monitor its environment, allowing the robot to navigate safely and operate autonomously in dynamic spaces.

NomadGo and Richtech’s combination of Inventory AI and Physical AI is designed to enable a fully autonomous, closed-loop system. Dex will use NomadGo to handle every step from start to finish, including:

Counting: Robots use Inventory AI to visually count inventory on shelves with millimeter-level precision, including how much space is left for restocking items.

Ordering: Automatic replenishment is implemented at the moment stock levels drop.

Delivery Validation: Robots scan deliveries, using Inventory AI to verify accuracy and product condition.

Restocking: Guided by Inventory AI spatial data, robots autonomously place items in their correct locations based on remaining capacity.

“Inventory counting doesn’t have to be a chore. Leveraging NomadGo Inventory AI, robots like Dex will be the physical interface of a fully autonomous system that can see, understand, and act across every aisle, shelf, and stockroom,” said David Greschler, CEO, NomadGo. “It brings us closer to a world where businesses can focus on customers, while inventory simply manages itself with speed and intelligence. This is the future of inventory management.”

This collaboration builds on NomadGo’s proven success. NomadGo Inventory AI is already deployed across more than 11,000 Starbucks stores, where it has demonstrated near-perfect visibility into store operations, drastically improving the frequency of supply chain line of sight to increase product availability.

For more information, visit: https://www.nomad-go.com/ and https://richtechrobotics.com/.

About NomadGo



NomadGo is on a mission to make boring, manual and inaccurate inventory counts a thing of the past. Its proprietary, patented NomadGo Inventory AI powered by Spatial Vision can see and understand inventory in 3D, instantly counting any items stored anywhere using just a smartphone or tablet, without requiring a network connection. The data it generates includes highly accurate inventory counts, storage capacity, and planogram compliance, all critical information to reduce costs and enable a more agile and responsive supply chain. To see it in action, visit www.nomadgo.com.

