United States Antimony Corporation to Host Alaska VIP Delegation at First DNR Approved Mohawk Antimony Property Today

United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC,” “U.S. Antimony,” or the “Company”) (NYSE:UAMY)(NYSE Texas:UAMY), operating the only two antimony smelters in North America, announced that it will host an exclusive VIP site visit at the Company’s Mohawk Antimony Property near Ester, Alaska today, September 8, 2025.

The event will bring together Alaska state and federal leaders, municipal officials, and industry representatives to learn more about USAC’s efforts to responsibly advance critical mineral operations in the Fairbanks general area. Attendees will hear about the importance of antimony to U.S. defense, energy, and technology supply chains, as well as the community benefits this project, among others being conducted by the company, is expected to bring to the region.

Expected attendees include:

Karisse Ackerman, Fairbanks LIO – Regional Information Officer

Bernard Aoto, COS to Representative Stapp

Commissioner John Boyle, Alaska Department of Natural Resources (“DNR”)

Greg Brunghurst, U.S. Senator Sullivan’s Fairbanks Regional Director

Kati Capozzi, President/CEO, Alaska Chamber

Representative Ashley Carrick, House District 35

Jenna Colquhoun, Staff to Senator Kawasaki

Representative Maxine Dibert, House District 31

Leslie Hajdukovich, U.S. Representative Begich’s Fairbanks Regional Director

Tom Hewitt, Mayor’s Office, Fairbanks North Star Borough

Senator Scott Kawasaki, Senate District P

Sonja Kawasaki, Legal Counsel for Alaska Senate Majority

Nick LaJiness, Assembly Seat E, Fairbanks North Star Borough

Paul Menke, Staff to Senator Cronk

Stacy Pense, U.S. Senator Murkowski’s Fairbanks Regional Director

Representative Mike Prax, House District 33

Mayor David Pruhs, City of Fairbanks

Stuart Relay, COS to Representative Carrick

Anne Rittgers, Staff to Senator Gary Stevens

Deantha Skibinski, Executive Director, Alaska Miners Association

Representative Will Stapp, House District 32

Crystal Tidwell, Fairbanks City Council Member

Legislative staff from Senators Gary Stevens and Mike Cronk, along with representatives from the Alaska Senate Majority, the Fairbanks Legislative Information Office, and the Fairbanks City Council

Federal representatives from the offices of U.S. Representative Begich, U.S. Senator Sullivan, and U.S. Senator Murkowski

From United States Antimony Corporation:

Gary C. Evans, Chairman & CEO

Rod Blakestad, Vice President & Senior Geologist – Antimony Division

Rebecca Gower, Assistant Vice President & Geologist – Antimony Division

The site tour will take place at the Mohawk Antimony Property, located approximately 0.8 miles north of the St. Patrick and Henderson roads junction in Ester, Alaska. This historic mining property was acquired by USAC at the end of June and constitutes a patented mining property with already identified significant antimony potential. Approval of our necessary mining permits on this property were received from the DNR on Friday, September 5, 2005. Therefore, the Mohawk Antimony property will be our first antimony where mining operations begin later today, after this VIP Delegation gathering.

“Hosting Alaska’s state, federal, and mining leaders at our newly acquired Mohawk Antimony Property reflects our commitment to transparency, local collaboration, and responsible development,” said Gary C. Evans, Chairman & CEO of United States Antimony Corporation. “This project highlights Alaska’s important role in America’s resource future, while also underscoring USAC’s mission to strengthen U.S. critical mineral independence away from foreign adversaries. USAC is and has been the only United States processor and producer of antimony and antimony products for several decades. USAC produces antimony metal ingots, antimony trioxide, and antimony trisulfide. In 2023, USAC produced MIL SPEC antimony trisulfide that was subsequently approved by the DLA, which means we meet Military Spec requirements.



USAC’s efforts align directly with America’s broader strategic priorities, especially under this Administration. As the sole domestic smelter of antimony, the Company plays a critical role in reducing reliance on foreign adversaries for materials essential to defense, aerospace, and energy technologies. At the same time, USAC is committed to environmental stewardship – modernizing historic mine sites, cleaning up the lands left in poor condition by previous mining operations, responsibly managing resources, and engaging local communities. By combining national security needs with sustainable development, USAC is repositioning Alaska as a cornerstone of America’s critical mineral resource base.

With China controlling over 60% of global raw antimony supply and more than 80% of downstream processing, USAC’s Alaska operations represent a unique opportunity to advance domestic mineral independence while supporting local economic growth. This raw ore will then be trucked to USAC’s existing smelter in Montana, currently under significant expansion, to be processed for both our military and industrial customers. Late last week, ‘China Shakes Its Fist at U.S. With Parade,’ as quoted in the World News of the Wall Street Journal (“WSJ”). The military parade showcased China’s warm relations with the leaders from Russia, Iran, and North Korea. As quoted by the WSJ, ‘The parade was a reminder of Xi’s ambitions to make China a first-rate military power capable of protecting its global interests, competing with the U.S. for strategic dominance and potentially seizing Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its territory.’ Xi is promoting a message of ‘national sacrifice – not as victims, but as a function of willpower and national resolve’ as quoted in the WSJ by Vincent Chang, a China historian at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

There is no question our country is ‘behind the eight ball’ as it relates to our control of both critical minerals and rare earths. However, we can and will solve this problem faster than our foreign adversaries can understand. This is America…look at our history…look at our resolve…and you better get out of our way!”

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada (“USAC,” “U.S. Antimony,” the “Company,” “Our,” “Us,” or “We”) sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite (“BRZ”) facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. During 2024 and 2025, the Company leased a metals concentration facility located in Montana and began acquiring mining claims and leases located in Montana, Alaska and Ontario, Canada in an effort to expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management’s beliefs and assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company’s ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.



