Revolve Highlights Operational Progress with Several Project Milestones Targeted for the Remainder of 2025

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) (“Revolve” or the “Company“), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to highlight recent progress across its portfolio of development and operating assets as well as its initiatives for the balance of 2025.

“We are pleased with the meaningful progress achieved across our business in recent months,” said Myke Clark, CEO of Revolve Renewable Power. “Utility scale development activity in Mexico continues to accelerate, our Alberta solar project is progressing through the regulatory process, and our distributed generation pipeline is growing at a strong pace. Combined with our core operating assets that continue to generate stable revenue streams, these achievements underscore the strength of our strategy and position us for an exciting close to 2025 and continued momentum into 2026.”

Mexico Wind Developments – El24 and Presa Nueva

Revolve continues to advance development work on its two flagship wind projects in Mexico: The El24 and the Presa Nueva projects. Combined, these projects represent over 500 MW of planned capacity. Both projects benefit from proximity to existing transmission infrastructure and a growing market demand for renewable power in Mexico. Progress in recent months has included:

Further progress on the interconnection application for El24 including a positive meeting with CENACE facilitated by the Tamaulipas State government.

Completion of an updated energy yield assessment to optimize the project design for the continued improvement in turbine technology.

Ongoing turbine layout and interconnection design optimization.

Strengthening of land agreements and site control.

Progress on the rights of way required for the Presa Nueva transmission line.

In the coming months Revolve anticipates several key milestones:

Advancing El24 through the next stage of the interconnection process.

Resubmission of the interconnection application for Presa Nueva.

Engagement with local communities and stakeholders to support long-term project success.

Mexican market assessment to determine the optimal timing for the monetization of El24 and Presa Nueva.

El24 and Presa Nueva are two key examples of Revolve’s “develop and sell” model where the Company progresses large utility projects and positions them for sale or joint venture to larger asset owners. These development fees are then reinvested into new projects for development or smaller assets the Company owns and operates.

Bright Meadows Solar Project – Alberta

The Bright Meadows Solar Project, a proposed 15.7 MW solar project located in central Alberta, is pending a decision from the Alberta Utilities Commission (“AUC”). The project is progressing through the regulatory process, which includes technical and environmental assessments as well as additional community engagement. At 15.7 MW, Bright Meadows represents one of the Company’s largest late-stage renewable energy projects that Revolve intends to own and operate.

Bright Meadows is strategically located to serve Alberta’s growing electricity demand and aligns with the province’s strong market fundamentals for renewable generation. Alberta remains one of North America’s most active jurisdictions for renewable energy investment due to its deregulated power market and robust electricity demand growth.

If approval is secured from the AUC, Revolve will advance the project toward construction readiness, with the goal of securing a power purchase agreement (“PPA”) and project financing. In the coming months Revolve anticipates several key milestones:

A decision on AUC application.

Phase 1 of the geotechnical campaign is expected to commence after an AUC decision and will involve collaborating with professional engineers to determine the base soil characteristics of the site, and to inform the pile pull testing that will commence during phase 2 of the campaign.

Revolve will initiate a Request for Proposals (“RFP”) in the coming months to determine which partner will manage and execute the construction of Bright Meadows. Preliminary discussions with potential construction partners have already been initiated and the RFP process will ensure that the most reliable and efficient partner will be selected.

The Company also anticipates initiating a process to secure a PPA for the Bright Meadows solar project.

Distributed Generation Project Pipeline

With the growing regulatory certainty in Mexico and limited investment in the electricity network over the last number of years, companies are increasingly focusing on reducing their energy costs and improving energy resiliency. This is leading to increased demand and an enhanced opportunity in the Mexican Distributed Generation (“DG”) market. Revolve has been working on improving our new project/customer acquisition strategy over the course of this year, which has led to a significant increase in our DG development portfolio as well as the quality of opportunities we are seeing.

Mexico’s DG market increased by 32% in 2024, reaching 4.4 gigawatts (“GW”) from 3.4 GW, primarily driven by solar installations, according to BNamericas. This growth is occurring as companies seek on-site power solutions and decarbonization to alleviate strain on the national power grid. With a history of operating in Mexico since 2012, Revolve is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. The Company has built its sales pipeline of potential DG projects to 195 MW, with 20 MW of that considered late-stage development opportunities. Revolve is working diligently to convert those opportunities into Letters of Intent and, ultimately, projects Revolve would own and operate.

Operating Assets

Revolve’s operating assets remain stable and continue to generate recurring revenue under long-term PPAs. At the Company’s Hunter Creek Hydro and Sakwi Creek Hydro projects, team members have been working on annual maintenance during the summer months when water flow is lower and anticipate ramping up production as precipitation and water flows increase through the fall season. The Box Springs Wind Project in Alberta continues to operate as forecasted and remains a key element of the Company’s operating fleet. The Company’s portfolio of DG projects in Mexico continues to be optimized to ensure the projects are operating to their potential. Revolve is looking at potential expansions of operating sites as the result of new government regulations in Mexico that allow for DG projects up to 700 kilowatts (“kW”), up from the previous 500 kW limit.

“The remainder of 2025 promises to be a busy period for Revolve as we continue to advance our development stage renewable energy projects and advance our corporate strategy. With our diversified business model, we are able to focus our short-term efforts on Canada and Mexico while looking at longer term opportunities in the United States. Increasing demand for electricity combined with limited supply provides a strong macro environment for renewable energy,” concluded Clark.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20MW “behind the meter” distributed generation (or “DG”) assets. Revolve’s portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets: 12 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development: a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from “greenfield” through to “ready to build” status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US, Canada and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG assets.

Forward Looking Information

