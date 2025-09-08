CoinWell Prepares for Launch: A New Era of Wealth Building in Crypto

CoinWell today announced its official launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, with availability on four leading blockchains: Ethereum, BSC, Base, and Pulsechain. Support for Bitcoin, along with multiple other blockchains, will be available in the fourth quarter of 2025. Founded by Christian “Rackham” Rishel, CoinWell aims to transform how individuals protect, manage, and grow their cryptocurrency holdings while unlocking new cash flow opportunities.

At the core of CoinWell’s innovation is its autonomous protocol, which allows users to access cash without selling their cryptocurrency. Unlike a traditional loan, there is no interest, no expiration, and no pressure. Participants can continue to use the funds indefinitely, reclaim their crypto at any time by returning the cash, and even withdraw more as long as their collateralized assets maintain a value of more than 110% of the total withdrawals.

Because cash is taken against assets rather than from a sale, no revenue is generated for tax accounting purposes. Funding is instantaneous, opening the door to a wealth-building strategy that was once only available to the ultra-wealthy.

Jenn DeBeers, CEO of Coin Division, stated, “CoinWell’s launch represents the beginning of a broader vision to deliver best-in-class financial software that empowers users, strengthens long-term wealth, and accelerates mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency. CoinWell is about putting cryptocurrency into the hands of everyday people, not just early adopters. The time has come for the next evolution of growth. CoinWell is where crypto levels up.”

Coinwell will launch at www.coinwell.io.

About CoinWell. CoinWell is a blockchain-based financial technology platform dedicated to unlocking smarter, safer, and more accessible crypto wealth strategies. Built with best-in-class security and designed for global adoption, CoinWell provides tools that protect digital assets, maximize cash flow, and level the playing field for everyday participants in the crypto economy. The company was founded by Christian “Rackham” Rishel (www.rackham.com), bringing together leadership and vision from both traditional and emerging financial sectors.

Jenn DeBeers

info@coindivision.io

855-574-7435

SOURCE: Coin Division, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire