United States 2022-2025 M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report: Focus on Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Markets, and Private Equity Practice for the AMLAW 10 to AMLAW 200 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The 2022 – 2025 M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of the pre-eminent Deal Law Firms in the US. Hourly rates in the M&A market are the perennial leaders due to the nature of deals – legal fees paid in-full when the merger completes so no lengthy billing process, both sides want the deal done and are therefore non-adversarial and legal fees can be capitalized not expensed.

The deal landscape remains uncertain but one thing that is certain – private and corporate cash levels are at an all-time high, waiting to be deployed. We expect that deployment to happen in one year or less. Using state of the art software and AI, the Legal Pricing Platform identifies, parses and uploads hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at over 2,900 law firms representing over 20,000 companies in 63 countries with rates denominated in 12 currencies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

In the Legal Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

All data for the analytical reports, such as the 2022-2025 M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report TM, is downloaded from the Platform and rates are detailed as Average Billed Rates by Annual Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, etc.), Firm, Position (Senior Partner – 25 years or more since Graduation Year, Partner – 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate – 5 years or more, Associate – 4 years or less and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Years. Some rate year fields were estimated.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the Platform finds rate information in 1) public records in US Federal Courts – SCOTUS, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, District Courts, Bankruptcy Courts, Tax Court and Others 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed departmental or agency filings.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Through this process the Platform is able to provide actionable and monetizable data to our client community – large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make:

Direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms’ rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and

Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary and Research and Reporting Methodology

Section 1: Rates by AMLAW Group & Practice Area

Mergers & Acquisitions

Capital Markets

Private Equity AMLAW 10 AMLAW 25 AMLAW 50 AMLAW 51-100 AMLAW 100 AMLAW 101-200 AMLAW 200



Section 2: Rates by Law Firm & Practice Area

Mergers & Acquisitions

Capital Markets

Private Equity Adams and Reese LLP Akerman LLP Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP Alston & Bird LLP ArentFox Schiff LLP Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP Baker & Hostetler LLP Baker Botts LLP Baker McKenzie Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC Ballard Spahr LLP Barnes & Thornburg LLP Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP Blank Rome LLP Boies Schiller Flexner LLP Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC Bracewell LLP Brown Rudnick LLP Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP Buchalter, APC Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC Burr & Forman LLP Butler Snow LLP Clark Hill PLC Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP Cole Schotz P.C. Cooley LLP Covington & Burling LLP Cozen O’Connor Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Davis Wright Tremaine LLP Day Pitney LLP Debevoise & Plimpton LLP Dechert LLP Dentons Dickinson Wright PLLC Dinsmore & Shohl LLP DLA Piper LLP (US) Dorsey & Whitney LLP Duane Morris LLP Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C. Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP Fennemore Craig, P.C. Fenwick & West LLP Fisher & Phillips LLP Foley & Lardner LLP Foley Hoag LLP Fox Rothschild LLP Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP Goodwin Procter LLP Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP Greenberg Traurig LLP Greenspoon Marder LLP Haynes and Boone, LLP Herrick Feinstein LLP Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP Hogan Lovells LLP Holland & Hart LLP Holland & Knight LLP Honigman LLP Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Husch Blackwell LLP Ice Miller LLP Jackson Walker LLP Jenner & Block LLP Jones Day K&L Gates LLP Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP King & Spalding LLP Kirkland & Ellis LLP Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP Kutak Rock LLP Latham & Watkins LLP Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP Littler Mendelson P.C. Locke Lord LLP Loeb & Loeb LLP Lowenstein Sandler PC Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP Mayer Brown LLP McCarter & English, LLP McDermott Will & Emery LLP McGuireWoods LLP Michael Best & Friedrich LLP Milbank LLP Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP Morrison & Foerster LLP Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP Nixon Peabody LLP Norton Rose Fulbright O’Melveny & Myers LLP Offit Kurman, P.A. Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP Paul Hastings LLP Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP Perkins Coie LLP Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Polsinelli PC Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP Proskauer Rose LLP Pryor Cashman LLP Quarles & Brady LLP Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP Reed Smith LLP Ropes & Gray LLP Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP Seward & Kissel LLP Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP Shutts & Bowen LLP Sidley Austin LLP Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Spencer Fane LLP Squire Patton Boggs Steptoe LLP Stinson LLP Stoel Rives LLP Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP Thompson Coburn LLP Thompson Hine LLP Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP UB Greensfelder LLP Vinson & Elkins LLP Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP White & Case LLP Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC Winston & Strawn LLP Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP



