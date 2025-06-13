Clear Guide Medical LUMENA™ Featured in SPIE Study on MRI-Guided Interventions

BALTIMORE, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Clear Guide Medical, a leader in AI- and AR-powered surgical guidance technologies, today announced that a peer‑reviewed cadaver study evaluating its LUMENA™ system has been published in the SPIE Digital Library within Proceedings of SPIE Medical Imaging, Volume 13408. The study, titled “Augmented reality system for MRI-guided interventions: a cadaver study” , demonstrates the system’s potential to enhance MRI-guided needle procedures by improving procedural feasibility and reducing the need for repeated imaging scans.

The LUMENA™ system utilizes Clear Guide’s proprietary AI-driven needle tracking technology and projects real-time guidance directly onto the patient at the site of intervention, solving the hand-eye coordination challenge faced with conventional image guidance methods. This allows clinicians to maintain focus on the procedure itself without shifting attention to a separate screen, helping to streamline workflow and reduce cognitive load.

By requiring only a single, pre-acquired MRI scan for guidance, LUMENA reduces the need for repeated intraoperative imaging, lowering overall procedure time and potentially decreasing patient and staff exposure to radiation associated with traditional imaging modalities like CT or fluoroscopy.

“LUMENA represents a new frontier in interventional medicine,” said Purnima Rajan, Team Lead, AI and R&D at Clear Guide Medical and a lead author of the study. “By combining accurate MRI volumes with intuitive augmented visualization, we’re empowering clinicians with tools that can improve workflow, precision, and ultimately, patient care.”

The study demonstrated the system’s clinical feasibility in MRI-guided interventions, with participating clinicians noting improved workflow continuity, confidence, and ergonomic performance compared to conventional methods.

LUMENA™ is currently being evaluated in an IRB-approved human clinical trial. More details are available at ClinicalTrials.gov.

LUMENA Key Highlights:

Direct on-patient projection of MRI-based guidance for improved hand-eye coordination

AI-powered needle tracking with external on-patient markers for registration

Requires only a single pre-acquired MRI scan—reducing the need for repeated imaging

Potential to lower radiation exposure by limiting reliance on CT or fluoroscopy

Supports procedural efficiency and precision in both traditional and resource-limited settings

About Clear Guide Medical:

Clear Guide Medical, Inc., a privately-held company headquartered in Baltimore, MD, develops innovative technologies to provide image fusion and Computer-Assisted Instrument Guidance for minimally invasive medical procedures. The Clear Guide Medical systems are an accessory to most commercial ultrasounds. More information can be found at www.clearguidemedical.com .

