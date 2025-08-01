SynergenX Launches New Mobile App to Streamline Hormone Health Management

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SynergenX, a national leader revolutionizing hormone therapy, TRT, weight loss, and wellness services, is proud to announce the launch of the SynergenX App, now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. This user-friendly digital platform is designed to give patients more control, convenience, and confidence in managing their care, anytime, anywhere.





With this groundbreaking app, patients can:

Book and manage appointments with ease

Check in for appointments in advance for faster visits

View lab results quickly and easily

Set medication and appointment reminders

Consult dedicated providers on a secure telehealth platform

Access the renowned Health Hub for nutrition plans, articles, and more

“We created this app to help our patients live healthier lives,” said Wayne Wilson, Founder and CEO of SynergenX. “Whether you’re optimizing testosterone levels, navigating menopause, or pursuing weight loss and peptide therapy, your care should be easy to access and built around your life—not the other way around.”

In addition to SynergenX patients, individuals receiving care through LowT Center and HerKare can also manage their treatments through the app. This includes testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), hormone replacement therapy (HRT), and other wellness services.

Self-inject hormone replacement therapy patients of all companies will be required to transition to the app by August 1, 2025, to continue managing injections, lab work, and care coordination seamlessly.

This innovative app reflects SynergenX’s ongoing investment in high-quality, patient-first care delivered through cutting-edge tools and thorough medical oversight. With more patients choosing self-directed and telehealth-supported services, the SynergenX App represents a major step forward in hormone health accessibility.

Download the SynergenX App today on the Apple App Store or Google Play and take the first step toward smarter, simpler care.

About SynergenX

SynergenX Health provides expert hormone therapy and wellness programs tailored to men and women. With convenient locations, advanced testing, and personalized care, SynergenX helps individuals achieve optimal health and vitality.

Contacts

Media Contact

Hailey Moore



synergenx@society22pr.com

(929) 367-8993