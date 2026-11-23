Dr. Louis Rosenberg profiled for his pioneering work in augmented reality, haptics, and AI

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Unanimous AI today announced that its founder, Dr. Louis Rosenberg, is featured in the current issue of Inventors Digest Magazine and named the IDiyas Inventor of the Month. The article, titled “Keeping Humans in the Loop,” chronicles his prolific contributions to the fields of virtual and augmented reality, haptics, and collective superintelligence.

Tracing a career that began with research roles at Stanford, NASA, and the U.S. Air Force, the Inventors Digest piece underscores Dr. Rosenberg’s lifelong thesis: technology should amplify human abilities, not replace them. With over 340 worldwide patents to his name, Dr. Rosenberg is recognized for his pioneering work 35 years ago at the U.S. Air Force Armstrong Labs (now AFRL) where he developed the Virtual Fixtures Platform, the world’s first augmented reality system enabling users to interact with real and virtual objects in a unified “mixed reality.”

The article also covers his work developing core haptic technologies that have been incorporated into billions of phones and computing devices globally. These inventions include the first haptic touchscreens, computer mice, web pages, and GUI interfaces. The piece also highlights his invention of the Microscribe 3D digitizer, used in the making of blockbuster films like Shrek, Ice Age, and Titanic.

In 2014, Rosenberg founded Unanimous AI to harness and amplify the intelligence of human teams. The article highlights Unanimous’ biologically inspired Swarm AI® and Hyperchat AI™ technologies, which turn networked teams into a collective superintelligence that can solve problems with significantly amplified speed and accuracy. In 2016, Unanimous was famously challenged by a journalist to predict the Kentucky Derby and succeeded against 540-to-1 odds.

Unanimous’ technologies have advanced significantly since then. The company’s latest AI platform, Thinkscape®, enables teams of any size to discuss and debate issues, brainstorm ideas, forecast outcomes, all with amplified group intelligence. It is currently used by organizations around the world from the U.S. Air Force to Fortune 1000 companies (explainer video).

Unanimous also recently unveiled its patented (Co)agent™ technology, which enables AI coworkers to seamlessly participate in live videoconferences, proactively contributing useful information with appropriate group etiquette. In a recent study, when real-time (Co)agents were added to group meetings, the mean forecasting errors were reduced by 18%.

Unanimous’ mission is to enable human teams and AI agents to collaborate so effectively at scale, they can solve problems together as a seamless collective superintelligence, leveraging the power of AI while ensuring that human values, morals, wisdom, and sensibilities remain inherent to every organizational decision, thereby keeping humans firmly in the loop.

“At Unanimous, we believe Collective Superintelligence is the safest pathway for integrating AI agents into the human workforce,” said David Baltaxe, President of Unanimous AI. “Instead of replacing human intelligence, we enable people and agents to deliberate together at scale, ensuring human stakeholders remain central to organizational decision-making.”

For details: unanimous.ai.

About Unanimous AI – Unanimous develops AI technologies that scale collaboration and amplify collective intelligence. Its Thinkscape® platform is used by organizations around the world.

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