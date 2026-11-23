New relationship combines Vuzix smart glasses with business assessment, custom solution development and deployment services

Friends With Holograms has worked with Fortune 100 companies such as Walmart, Lowe’s, and Verizon, and consultants like Accenture and PwC

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a supplier of AI-powered smart glasses, waveguides for smart glasses and co-packaged optical data center interconnects, and related augmented reality technologies, today announced that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Friends With Holograms, a New York-based company that helps enterprises identify, develop and deploy smart glasses and spatial computing solutions.

Friends With Holograms, led by founder and CEO Cortney Harding, brings a business-first approach to enterprise technology adoption. Each engagement by them begins by examining a customer’s operational challenge, determining whether technology can address it and establishing how results will be measured. The company then guides customers through experience design, develops solutions, and assists with deployment and expansion across teams and locations.

Its services include workshops, deep inquiry into organizational challenges and goal-setting, solution design, development, and deployment. Friends With Holograms has worked with Fortune 100 organizations like Walmart, Lowe’s, and Verizon, as well as major consultancies like Accenture and PwC. Harding’s work has won Best VR/AR at Mobile World Congress, Best VR at SXSW, and has been nominated for an Emmy.

The reseller relationship is intended to connect these services with Vuzix smart glasses hardware, helping their customers move from an identified business need to a working smart glasses solution. Potential applications include hands-free access to information, remote expert assistance and employee training.

“We start by understanding what people need to accomplish and what is getting in their way,” said Harding. “Then we establish what success should look like and build an experience around that goal. Working with Vuzix gives us another important tool for helping customers bring information and expertise directly into the flow of work. Our focus is on creating solutions employees find useful and organizations have a reason to expand.”

“A lot of companies can see where smart glasses might help their businesses, but the challenge is identifying the right initial applications, getting the technology into employees’ hands and demonstrating measurable value,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “Friends With Holograms brings the experience and hands-on approach to help customers take those steps using Vuzix smart glasses, creating a foundation for broader adoption.”

The reseller agreement supports Vuzix’ strategy of expanding its enterprise reach through partners that combine customer relationships with the expertise to develop and deliver practical smart glasses applications.

About Friends With Holograms

Friends With Holograms helps enterprises assess opportunities for smart glasses and spatial computing, then designs, produces and deploys solutions tailored to their needs. Led by Founder and CEO Cortney Harding, the company offers services spanning discovery, strategy, experience design, production, staff training and analytics. For more information, visit www.friendswithholograms.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI-enabled Smart Glasses for enterprises as well as waveguides and advanced optical components for OEM and ODMs for their products in the defense, security, medical and AI glasses markets along with optical interconnect components for AI computing applications. Founded in 1997, Vuzix holds more than 500 patents and patents pending, along with numerous IP licenses covering optics, head-mounted displays and augmented reality wearables, and has received more than 20 Consumer Electronics Show awards for innovation. The Company is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol VUZI and maintains operations in Rochester, New York, and Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our current and future business relationships with Friends With Holograms and their potential customers and among other things the Company’s leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as “believes,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should” and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company’s beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

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SOURCE Vuzix Corporation