Award Recognizes LG’s Context-Aware Approach to In-Vehicle Information as Company Advances Validation with Global Automakers

News Summary

LG Electronics’ UltraView Windshield Display, which presents driving information and infotainment content across a large area of the windshield, has been recognized by Automotive News with the coveted 2026 PACE Pilot Award.

Screen size and information density are adjusted to suit driving conditions, reducing the need for drivers to shift their gaze between the road and multiple cockpit displays.

The LG UltraView Windshield Display combines a compact, focus-free augmented reality head-up display with LG’s proprietary Hover HUD.

LG is conducting vehicle-level proof-of-concept evaluations with global automakers and plans to explore opportunities for future production programs.

TROY, Mich., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mobility innovator LG Electronics earned the 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award for the LG UltraView Windshield Display, an in-vehicle display solution that shows driving information and infotainment content across a large area of the windshield.

Presented by Automotive News, the PACE Pilot Award recognizes early-stage automotive innovations that are not yet commercialized but have demonstrated their potential through pilot programs. This coveted recognition highlights LG’s approach to organizing information within the driver’s field of view.

“Building on this recognition, LG looks forward to working closely with leading automakers to bring new display experiences from innovation to real-world mobility,” said Jae Byun, president of LG Electronics Vehicle Components USA, the Troy, Mich.-based North American engineering and sales organization under the LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company. “The PACE Pilot Award reaffirms how LG is rethinking ways to deliver information inside the vehicle.”

Rethinking In-Vehicle Information Delivery

As vehicles add more digital functions and connected services, the amount of information presented to drivers keeps growing. With driving data, navigation, entertainment and vehicle controls often spread across multiple displays, drivers may need to shift their gaze between the road and different screens more frequently.

Rather than adding more screens or expanding display size, LG developed UltraView Windshield Display to rethink how, when and where information reaches the driver. The solution organizes information by importance and driving context, supporting a more intuitive driving experience. Byun said this reflects LG’s broader vision for next-generation automotive displays, which shifts the focus from individual display devices to a more integrated and context-aware information experience.

Bringing Context-Aware Information to the Windshield

UltraView Windshield Display combines a compact, focus-free AR-HUD with LG’s proprietary Hover HUD in a single optical system, presenting different types of visual data at distinct virtual distances. The AR-HUD projects driving-critical information, including vehicle speed, advanced driver assistance system alerts and navigation cues, at a far virtual distance aligned with the road.

Its focus-free design reduces the difference in focal distance between the road and the projected image, so drivers can check information more naturally while keeping their eyes on the road. Meanwhile, the Hover HUD displays navigation, vehicle status, climate controls and multimedia content on a large virtual screen that appears closer to the driver.

Together, these two technologies allow UltraView Windshield Display to adjust screen size and information density to driving conditions, helping drivers access relevant information while minimizing unnecessary shifts in visual attention. Its compact design also gives automakers greater flexibility in cockpit design and display configuration.

Advancing Toward Real-World Vehicle Applications

LG has been conducting vehicle-level proof-of-concept evaluations of UltraView Windshield Display with multiple global automakers, including premium brands in Europe and Asia. These collaborations include vehicle-level validation and sourcing discussions, and vehicle demonstrations and technology showcases have drawn further inquiries from automakers. Building on this progress, LG plans to further validate the technology for real-world vehicle applications and explore opportunities for future production programs.

About LG Vehicle Components USA

Based in Troy, Mich., LG Electronics Vehicle Components USA is the U.S. engineering and sales organization under the LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company, which brings human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. In the United States, the company provides intelligent solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity and ADAS, as well as platforms for Software Defined Vehicles and the AI-Defined Vehicles of the future. www.LG.com/global/mobility .

Media Contact:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

+1 201 816 2166

john.taylor@lge.com

www.LG.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-electronics-ultraview-windshield-display-wins-2026-automotive-news-pace-pilot-award-302947766.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA