UltraSense Systems Launches Ultrasound Touch UI for AR Glasses — Enabling Sleek, Fashionable, and Intuitive Smart Eyewear

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UltraSense Systems, a pioneer in ultrasound and piezoelectric user interfaces, today announced the launch of its revolutionary ultrasound-based touch and force UI technology, UltraTouch™ AR Series, for augmented reality (AR) glasses. Designed for next-generation smart eyewear, this breakthrough delivers precise, low-power, false-trigger-resistant controls on any frame—metal, plastic or wood—ushering in a new era of wearable UX.

As the global race to deliver viable AR glasses intensifies—with over 30 companies investing in next-gen smart eyewear—the need for sleek, intuitive, and responsive interfaces has never been greater. Consumers expect style and function, yet most AR glasses today are bulky, plasticky, and riddled with inconsistent gesture recognition due to the limitations of capacitive sensing.

UltraSense is changing that. Unlike capacitive sensors, which only works on non-conductive material and doesn’t detect force, UltraSense’s input-agnostic solution uses ultrasound to deliver both touch and force sensing through any material, including lightweight metal frames—a popular choice for modern fashion eyewear. “AR glasses are heading for a perfect storm: form-factor pressure, UI friction, and power constraints,” said Mo Maghsoudnia, CEO of UltraSense Systems. “Our ultrasound technology unlocks new industrial design freedom with ultra-thin form factor that works flawlessly on metal, eliminates false triggers, and consumes less power—enabling OEMs to finally deliver stylish AR glasses that users love to wear and use.”

Key Benefits for AR Glasses Manufacturers:

Material flexibility: Works seamlessly on metal, plastic, or wood, ideal for premium eyewear.

Fashion meets function: Enables titanium, magnesium and other luxury materials for thinner, lighter, and more fashionable designs.

Low power consumption: Ultrasound sensing consumes significantly less power than traditional capacitive alternatives—critical for all-day wear.

Advanced gestures supporting tap, press, swipe, and slide, delivering a full UX toolkit in a small footprint.

False-trigger immunity: Dual-modality touch and force sensing reduces false triggers caused by humidity, accidental brushes, or hair static.

This announcement positions UltraSense at the forefront of wearable innovation, building on its proven deployment in mobile and automotive smart surfaces. With over 23 granted patents and a rapidly growing customer base across smartphones, cars, and now AR glasses, UltraSense Systems is setting the new standard for solid-state, embedded human-machine interfaces, wherever the surface meets user.

About UltraSense Systems

UltraSense Systems is transforming human-machine interfaces through its proprietary ultrasound and piezoelectric sensing technologies. With deep semiconductor expertise and system-level innovation, UltraSense enables seamless, intuitive interactions on any surface—metal, glass, plastic, or fabric—across automotive, consumer, medical, and AR/VR applications.

