Celebrate 10 years of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a special Opera GX Anniversary Edition

Opera GX turns your browser into a Witcher world with new The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10th anniversary edition

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To mark the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Opera GX has teamed up with CD PROJEKT RED to launch an exclusive The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Anniversary browser edition. This includes a Witcher-themed hub and mod that allows users to fully customize browser appearance and sounds. This integrated feature also brings the universe of The Witcher 3 directly into Opera GX, giving fans an all-in-one destination to connect with the game’s world while navigating the web.

The Witcher hub, visible directly from the GX Corner homepage, lets users step into the world of Geralt of Rivia with instant access to everything related to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt—all in one place. From official soundtracks, guides and news to community mods and interactive tools, the hub brings together essential content, making it easy for users to stay connected to the game whenever they’re online.

The complementary mod lets users personalize Opera GX with exclusive Witcher-themed visuals and sounds, including animated wallpaper, custom icons and fonts, a themed splash screen, keyboard and browser sounds, and an immersive UI—all inspired by the game’s iconic design.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt browser edition is now free for everyone. Just download the mod to automatically unlock the hub in the GX Corner and start exploring. If you’re not using Opera GX, you can try it out and download the browser edition here.

This latest collaboration builds on the success of last year’s Cyberpunk 2077 integration, which saw over 1.9 million downloads. Opera GX continues to create new ways for fans to bring their favorite games into their daily online world.

About Opera GX

Browser developed by Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA]. Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer’s resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users kill the most resource-draining tabs, and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files. Opera GX is the first browser that allows users to fully customize its appearance, themes, sounds, and audio effects during use, completely changing the browsing experience. Simply download one of over 9,000 mods to start enjoying a new look for the browser that suits your preferences.

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a game development studio founded in 2002. It develops and publishes video games for PCs and video game consoles. The studio’s flagship titles include the futuristic RPG Cyberpunk 2077, its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, and The Witcher series of games, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions. In collaboration with studio TRIGGER, CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. Other games developed by the studio include Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. Together with GOG.COM, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

About The Witcher franchise

Created by CD PROJEKT RED, The Witcher is a series of dark-fantasy role-playing games that has, to this date, sold over 75 million copies worldwide and garnered over 1,000 awards. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, was released in 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and later in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. In 2022, a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 was released. Overall, the game has won a total of 250 Game of the Year awards and sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The upcoming open-world RPG The Witcher IV marks the beginning of a new saga, focusing on main character Ciri as she embarks on the Path to become a professional monster slayer. The Witcher games are set in the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski in his series of books.

