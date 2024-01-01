Alipay Enables In-Store Payment Functionality in China for AR Glasses in Collaboration with Rokid to Build Immersive Commerce

Over 250,000 units of Rokid Glasses have already been ordered, integrated with Alipay’s digital payment technology for AR glasses.

The integration of payments into AR glasses supports a future of seamless, intuitive commerce—enabling instant, gesture-based transactions, immersive product discovery, and new ways for businesses to engage customers.

HANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rokid, a pioneer in augmented reality (AR), today launched Rokid Glasses, its latest AR device. In China, the product supports in-store payments facilitated by Alipay’s digital payment technology and multidimensional risk control solution for AR glasses, providing a seamless and secure payment experience.





According to Rokid, the product will begin rolling out to users starting in June 2025, with over 250,000 units already ordered.

How Payment via AR Glasses Works:

Users link their Alipay account via the Rokid app and enable voice verification. In stores, they say: “Rokid, pay 10 RMB.” The glasses scan the merchant’s Alipay QR code. Users confirm by voice, with payment details shown on the display.

Advantages of Payment via AR Glasses:

Transactions complete in seconds vs. 20-30 seconds for phone-based QR payments. Hands-free operation—no need to handle a smartphone.

“Equipping Rokid Glasses with payment capabilities brings users a smoother and more intuitive experience, while also ushering the AI glasses industry into the era of payment. We believe this will set a new benchmark for the industry. Behind this innovation is close collaboration with Alipay on both payment and risk technologies. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore new experiences together,” said Zhu Mingming, Founder and CEO of Rokid.

“Rokid Glasses deliver a brand-new user experience. Alipay will fully support the growth of emerging industries and continue to create more value for users,” said Zhang Aijuan, Vice President of Ant Group and Rotating President of the Digital Payment Business Unit.

The integration of payment functions into AR glasses points to a future of more seamless and intuitive commerce. In the coming years, this technology could enable people to complete transactions simply by looking at or gesturing toward a product, removing friction from both physical and digital shopping.

It may support interactive product discovery—letting users access real-time information, virtual try-ons, or personalized recommendations—and make it possible to pay instantly without reaching for a phone or wallet. For businesses, this opens up new ways to engage customers through immersive experiences and location-specific offers.

Alipay continues to innovate payment technology as a merchant’s gateway to customer engagement in borderless commerce. In 2024, Alipay Tap! was launched to allow users to make payments simply by tapping their unlocked phone against a merchant terminal or an Alipay Tap! Tag—no need to open an app, scan a code, or navigate through multiple screens. As of April 2025, Alipay Tap! had already attracted over 100 million users.

About Rokid



Rokid is a product-oriented platform company dedicated to human-computer interaction for over a decade. As pioneers of AR, Rokid devotes itself to the R&D of hardware and software products for AR headsets and ecological architecture. The magic of AR leaves nobody behind. Rokid has successively been rated as the “High-tech Enterprise of Zhejiang Province” and “National High-tech Enterprise,” and its related products have been rated as the best wearable devices. Rokid has won the Las Vegas CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years and the German IF Design Award five times.

About Alipay



As the world becomes increasingly digital, Alipay has evolved from a trusted e-wallet into an all-in-one digital platform for daily services, connecting more than one billion consumers to over 80 million merchants across China. Alipay offers users a secure, seamless mobile payment experience and integrates over 10,000 services across sectors like travel, healthcare, tourism, and entertainment. With digital tools like Alipay Tap!, mini-programs, lifestyle accounts, Alipay enables merchants, institutions, and independent software vendors (ISVs) to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness. In addition, Alipay is developing a new AI-driven open platform by integrating AI agents to deliver smarter, more personalized services to its users as well as facilitating the digital transformation of the service sector.

