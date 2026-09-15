ugee Unveils ArtPlay Pad: EMR-Powered Creative Tablet Turns Children’s 2D Sketches Into Physical 3D Works

Designed for the way today’s youth create—anytime, anywhere, across any medium

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ugee, one of the leading digital hardware and software developers, announced the launch of ArtPlay Pad, a groundbreaking creative tablet tailored for young beginner creators and kids. Departing from one-size-fits-all adult-oriented devices, ArtPlay Pad reimagines the drawing tablet as a portable studio that turns doodles into dimensional designs. It includes a lifetime ibisPaint license, integration with Tripo AI for turning 2D sketches into 3D models, professional EMR pen technology delivering an authentic pen-on-paper feel, and a display with TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light Certification and AG-etched glass anti-glare for eye protection, more comfortable creative sessions.

“With the rapid advancement of creative tools in both hardware and software sciences, the younger generation has increasingly higher demands for diverse and varied forms of creative expression. Unlike most children’s tablets that use capacitive pen technology, ugee has long focused on EMR pressure-sensitive pen technology for professional creatives, delivering a tactile pen-on-paper feel. Now we are applying this to serve children and DIY creators with a product that enables both paper-like drawing and digital software creation,” said Amy Yuan, Global Brand Director of ugee.

“The ArtPlay Pad features EMR pen technology, broad software compatibility, and AG-etched glass anti-glare for eye health. We want creation to go beyond the mind—so imagination can be truly seen and touched. That is the original intention behind this product, designed to tackle three core challenges: the stroke barrier for a natural writing feel, the 2D-to-3D creative gap to keep the process engaging, and eye-care protection for healthier usage,” she added.

Stroke Barrier — Glass screens feel slick and unresponsive, often discouraging beginners before they begin.

ArtPlay Pad counters this with 16K ultra-sensitive pressure powered by smart chip, and advanced EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology, paired with a paper-like anti-glare display and full palm rejection.The result: tactile friction that mirrors pencil on paper, preserving muscle memory and transforming the first stroke from a stumbling block into a confident start. And with access to a vast library of creative and educational apps via Google Play, young creators can explore endless possibilities—from digital painting and 3D modeling to animation and interactive learning—all at their fingertips.

2D-to-3D Barrier — Today’s young creators think in volume and space, not just lines.

ArtPlay Pad breaks this barrier with a seamless workflow, powered by deeply integrated ibisPaint (ad-free education version with lifetime access) and Tripo AI. With a single tap, AI converts flat sketches into fully realized 3D models—not cold renders, but living extensions of the original drawing. Models can be exported directly to the ugee Funbox 3D Printer, turning digital designs into tangible creations. This end-to-end workflow embeds STEM learning at every step—from spatial reasoning during modeling to engineering principles during printing. Beyond creative play, 3D design helps children tackle school projects—building historical models, visualizing science concepts, or prototyping inventions—and even create practical tools like phone stands or organizers to help parents at home.

Eye-Care Barrier — Parents worry not just about how long kids stare at screens, but what it does to their eyes.

ArtPlay Pad shifts the conversation from duration to depth. The 12″ 2K Eye-Care Display features a 16:9 aspect ratio, 16.7 million colors, full lamination, and anti-glare + anti-fingerprint coating—delivering vivid visuals indoors and out. With TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light Certification and AG-etched glass anti-glare technology, prolonged use causes less eye strain without compromising color accuracy, while reducing distracting reflections for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Premium Hardware That Powers Infinite Creativity

Packed with high-performance hardware, the ArtPlay Pad fuels non-stop creativity. It features 6GB RAM + 256GB expandable storage, holding 50,000+ sketches and hundreds of 3D models. The 7800 mAh battery delivers up to 18 hours of drawing or 12 hours of video playback with 30W fast charging, while the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core chip ensures smooth performance across 3D tools, education apps, and HD videos. Immersive 360° quad-speaker audio, crisp 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras for calls and photo sharing, and an included adjustable silicone case with a stepless stand and stylus slot complete the experience. At just 7.4mm thin and 644g light, this slim tablet goes wherever inspiration takes you.

Launch and Availability

ArtPlay Pad is available starting September 15, 2026—timed to inspire young creators and reassure parents alike. The device comes with a suite of pre-installed creative apps, cloud-based sharing capabilities, and a protective case designed for on-the-go inspiration. Order now at the ugee official shop to bring home the ultimate creative companion for your child.

About ugee

A global creative hardware enterprise distributing products across 100+ nations, ugee focuses on digital art equipment and educational STEM tools, extending its layout from drawing tablets to household 3D printing to fuel children’s hands-on creativity.

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SOURCE UGEE TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD