Customize Trail Lights With the New Wolfbox NomadPixel 5, the World’s First Programmable Off-Road Pixel Lighting System

The 17,700-lumen lighting system combines long-range trail illumination with app-controlled pixel text, graphics and animations

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Wolfbox, a leader in off-road dash cams and automotive electronics, introduces the new NomadPixel 5, the world’s first programmable off-road pixel lighting system that brings customizable pixel displays to high-performance trail lights for SUVs and pickup trucks. Designed for off-road and overlanding enthusiasts, the system enables drivers to create text, graphics and animated content from their phones and display it outdoors with 8,850 raw lumens of illumination per light.

From September 15 to September 29, the NomadPixel 5 is available for presale from the Wolfbox website at an early-bird price of US$499 with the code NPLIGHT100. The official launch follows on September 30, when the system will be offered at its regular retail price of US$639.

Off-road lights have traditionally served only one purpose: visibility. With fixed beams, drivers have little opportunity to change how the lights look or what they display. NomadPixel 5 takes this familiar piece of trail equipment in a new direction. Each of the NomadPixel 5’s two five-inch lights doubles as a programmable display, giving drivers a way to illuminate the road ahead, personalize their vehicles and share visible messages with others in their group, lighting up every moment of their trip.

The lights are controlled via the Wolfbox mobile app and can be configured independently. Users can choose from preset graphics, type their own text or draw an original design one pixel at a time. Messages and graphics can remain static, scroll across the display or flicker. Three animation speeds and four brightness settings (40%, 60%, 80% and 100%) provide further control over how the content appears.

The customization feature can be used in plenty of ways beyond the trail itself. Drivers might display a vehicle or club name at an off-road gathering, create graphics for a competition or celebration, or add a personal touch to an overlanding campsite. The content can be changed for each trip or occasion, without replacing the lights or installing a separate display.

In remote areas, the pixel displays can also serve as another form of visible communication. A driver who becomes separated from a group or gets stuck outside reliable mobile coverage can display “HELP” or “SOS” messages to attract attention from other off-roaders at a distance.

Beyond creative functions, NomadPixel 5 is a capable trail lighting system. Its two lights each produce 8,850 raw lumens, and the driving beam reaches 1 lux at 275 meters. Output levels can be adjusted to suit nighttime trails, campsites or group-driving conditions.

The NomadPixel 5 is also built for the weather and terrain that come with off-road travel. The lights carry an IP69K rating and use waterproof breather valves to protect against water, mud, dust and severe weather. They can operate in temperatures ranging from −40°F to 149°F (−40°C to 65°C).

ADC12 powder-coated die-cast aluminum housings, UV-coated polycarbonate panels and U-shaped stainless-steel mounting brackets add another layer of durability. The design has undergone 136 hours of salt-spray testing, while the LEDs have an estimated operating life of approximately 50,000 hours. Wolfbox backs NomadPixel 5 with a five-year warranty.

The system is designed for broad use across a wide range of off-road SUVs and pickup trucks, subject to individual mounting configurations. Amber and clear lens covers are included, allowing drivers to adapt the lights to changing conditions and preferences.

About Wolfbox

Founded in 2019, Wolfbox is a leading brand in automotive electronics that specializes in advanced smart mirrors and dash cams, as well as other auto accessories such as jump starters, tire inflators and deflators, 2-in-1 starters and compressors, and more. Wolfbox has served over 800,000 drivers in 89 countries, and continues to innovate and revolutionize the auto accessories market with high-tech automotive gadgets and electronics for tech-savvy consumers and outdoor activity enthusiasts.

For more information, visit wolfbox.com and gears.wolfbox.com.

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SOURCE Wolfbox