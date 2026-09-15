NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Better Business Advice has published a launch-day review of the CorelDRAW Graphics Suite September 2026 Update, highlighting new Text-to-vector AI, enhanced PowerTRACE bitmap-to-vector tracing, expanded CorelDRAW Web capabilities, and performance and stability improvements.

The September Update centers on a practical challenge for AI-powered graphic design software: generated assets still need to work inside professional design and production workflows. Editable vectors, scalable artwork, accurate color, and the ability to continue refining a design remain important when work is intended for branding, apparel, signage, print, and other commercial uses.

AI-Powered Graphic Design Software:

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite – professional graphic design software for vector illustration, multi-page layout, photo editing, typography, color management, and production workflows, with the September 2026 Update adding Text-to-vector AI, enhanced PowerTRACE, and new CorelDRAW Web capabilities for subscribers.

What Makes Text-to-Vector AI Relevant for Professional Design Work

Text-to-vector is the flagship feature of the September Update. Available through the AI Generate docker or inspector, the tool can turn written prompts or existing artwork into editable, scalable vector graphics in seconds.

Designers can begin with a written prompt, choose from styles such as Line art, Comic book, and Icon, or use existing artwork as the basis for new variations. Generated results automatically respect the document’s color mode and remain editable after generation.

Logos may need to scale across formats, apparel artwork may require clean color separations, signage can depend on crisp large-format output, and marketing assets often go through repeated revisions.

Text-to-vector is designed to shorten the distance between an initial idea and workable vector artwork while keeping traditional editing available. Designers can continue adjusting nodes, shapes, colors, proportions, and layout before a project reaches final production.

That approach reflects CorelDRAW’s Artist Intelligence™ philosophy, which positions AI as a way to accelerate creative and production tasks rather than replace the designer’s role.

How PowerTRACE Addresses Low-Resolution Client Artwork

The September Update also strengthens PowerTRACE, CorelDRAW’s bitmap-to-vector tracing workflow. Client-supplied files can arrive as low-resolution JPEGs, scans, or older bitmap graphics that are difficult to enlarge or modify cleanly.

CorelDRAW reports several changes to PowerTRACE:

Up to four times faster bitmap-to-vector tracing

An updated tracing interface

Improved object structure and color handling

AI-powered background removal

Fully editable vector shapes after conversion

Text-to-vector and PowerTRACE address two different production needs. Text-to-vector can create new concepts and variations, while PowerTRACE can help recover usable artwork from imperfect source files.

Both workflows end with editable vectors rather than flattened results, allowing artwork to continue into branding, apparel, signage, technical graphics, marketing materials, and print production.

What Else Arrives in the September CorelDRAW Update

The launch extends beyond generative AI. These non-AI improvements were prioritized from user requests, with Corel listening directly to feedback.

CorelDRAW Web, available to subscribers, now supports system, brand, and custom font uploads. The addition can help maintain intended typography when CDR files move between desktop and browser workflows.

CorelDRAW Web also adds DWG and DXF export for workflows involving plotters, fabrication, technical graphics, and related production output. Additional browser improvements include automatic cloud saving and improved file renaming.

The broader September Update also includes stability and performance enhancements aimed at smoother handling of complex files and everyday design tasks.

Together, the changes broaden the release beyond AI generation. Text-to-vector remains the headline feature, while PowerTRACE, Web improvements, and performance updates address other parts of the professional design workflow.

How the September Update Supports Real Design Workflows

Better Business Advice highlights several practical applications for the new capabilities:

Apparel and merchandise: Editable motifs can move from AI generation into manual vector editing and color separation.

Editable motifs can move from AI generation into manual vector editing and color separation. Signage and large-format work: Scalable vector artwork supports output where clean edges and enlargement matter.

Scalable vector artwork supports output where clean edges and enlargement matter. Branding and marketing: Generated concepts can become starting points for further shape, color, typography, and layout development.

Generated concepts can become starting points for further shape, color, typography, and layout development. Client-file preparation: PowerTRACE can turn low-resolution bitmap artwork into editable shapes for resizing, recoloring, and production.

PowerTRACE can turn low-resolution bitmap artwork into editable shapes for resizing, recoloring, and production. Technical and fabrication work: DWG and DXF export expands browser-based output options through CorelDRAW Web for subscribers.

These use cases are central to the update’s positioning. AI assists with ideation or file preparation, while the remaining design and production process stays editable.

Why the September Update Is a Must-Try During AI Unlock Week

Better Business Advice positions the September Update as a must-try for designers evaluating AI-assisted vector creation in real production settings. The benefit is not generation alone, but the ability to create or recover scalable artwork quickly and continue refining it using standard vector controls.

The launch also includes a limited-time opportunity. From September 15 through September 22, all CorelDRAW customers and trial users receive unlimited free AI vector generation using the Vector Craft and Vector Master models.

During AI Unlock Week, designers can try CorelDRAW for free and test Text-to-vector without using the standard free trial AI credit allocation. This free trial lasts for 15 days, with no credit card required, and includes 200 AI credits.

Outside the promotion, subscription and maintenance customers receive 2,000 AI credits each month, while one-time-purchase customers receive a one-time allocation of 2,000 credits. Trial users get 200 free credits to experiment with generative AI features.

A limited-time coupon code, COREL10, is available until October 15, 2026 and applies a 10% discount to all editions of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite.

For print shops, sign makers, apparel professionals, in-house creative teams, and designers working with editable production assets, the September Update centers on a practical proposition: faster AI-assisted ideation and file preparation without giving up control over final artwork.

The full review can be read at the Better Business Advice website.

About Corel

Corel is a global software company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with more than 100 million users in over 75 countries. Founded in 1985, Corel has built a strong reputation for innovation and usability in graphics, digital‑media, and productivity software. Its product portfolio includes vector illustration (CorelDRAW Graphics Suite), natural‑media painting (Corel Painter), photo editing (Corel PaintShop Pro), video production (Corel VideoStudio), and productivity tools (WordPerfect Office and WinZip). Corel’s software is designed for both professionals and creative consumers and provides powerful features in an accessible, easy‑to-learn format. With a global footprint that includes major offices in the US, UK, Germany, China, Taiwan and Japan, Corel continues to expand its reach while maintaining a close connection with its user community.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-powered-graphic-design-software-2026-coreldraw-announces-september-update-including-ai-text-to-vector-generation-powered-by-artist-intelligence–better-business-advice-302879260.html

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com