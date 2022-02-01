UC Davis Selects BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group as Agency of Record for the New Janice K. Hobbs UC Davis Veterinary Medical Center Southern California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Animal health consultancy BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group has been named as the Agency of Record for the new San Diego-based Janice K. Hobbs UC Davis Veterinary Medical Center Southern California.





With an opening date set for late 2025, the new 23,000-square-foot veterinary medical center, located at 5040 Shoreham Place in San Diego, will allow the university to greatly expand its current Southern California-based services. The new hospital will be open to the public 24/7 and continue to offer cardiology, clinical pharmacy, hemodialysis, nephrology & advanced urology. Additional referral services will include emergency/critical care, internal medicine, oncology, surgery, and radiology/diagnostic imaging among other highly sought-after specialties. It will also provide specialized veterinary teaching and training opportunities, and facilitate clinical research studies.

BluePrints will work closely with the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Communications, Clinical, and Donor Relations teams to develop short and long-term marketing initiatives targeting the Southern California veterinary community, school alumni, and pet-owning public about the new ultra-modern hospital.

“We are honored to have been selected by UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine as their partner to build awareness and caseload for the new hospital,” said Robin Brogdon, BluePrints CEO. “The school holds the top position in veterinary education, research, and healthcare in the nation. We share their passion for animals and are committed to executing innovative initiatives that capture the level of clinical excellence and inspire the public.”

The new Hobbs UC Davis Veterinary Medical Center will work collaboratively with local primary care veterinarians, complementing the excellent care and service they provide for their patients and clients.

About BluePrints Veterinary Marketing Group

Now in its 18th year, BluePrints’ clients include veterinary emergency, specialty, and referral practices, as well as animal health companies from coast to coast. It is the only national firm that focuses solely on these unique segments within the animal health sector. Clients enjoy a full range of marketing and advertising services, including strategic planning, branding, copywriting, graphic design, website development, digital programs, social media, organizational consulting, media relations, and more. For additional information, call 949-756-8071 or visit blueprintsvmg.com.

About University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine

Ranked number one nationally, the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is globally recognized for its groundbreaking research, exceptional education programs, and cutting-edge clinical care. With a history spanning 75 years, the school remains at the forefront of veterinary medicine, shaping the future of the profession through innovative approaches and unwavering dedication to animal health and welfare. The school, its centers and institutes, and primary academic medical center are in Davis, CA, with an additional clinic in San Diego, CA. It has additional programs and partnerships across California and the globe.

