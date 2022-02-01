Covalent Logic Launches Psychologist Board on the Cicero Licensing Platform

BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#corporatecommunications–Covalent Logic recently launched another state licensing board, the Louisiana State Board of Examiners of Psychologists, on its Cicero Licensing platform. The Cicero system streamlines the board’s experience for their members and the general public and is engineered to better serve professional licensing boards with customizable software modules. Covalent Logic boasts ten years of developing custom licensing systems for boards throughout Louisiana, including physical therapists, dietitians and more.





“Our mission is always to make our client’s lives easier — this platform does that. Since every licensing board is unique, it’s vital for them to have a 100% customizable system that is built around their specific needs. We’re thrilled to provide this platform to another state licensing board,” said Trae Russell, Covalent Logic vice president.

Cicero Licensing was developed to streamline the application and renewal processes for board licensees, enable more efficient, cloud-based board management and the dedicated teams that manage them. The system can serve as a stand-alone licensing portal or be embedded within a custom-designed board website — both entirely styled to each board’s brand standards.

“Covalent’s team has been professional, forward-thinking, flexible and has anticipated needs. They have worked in short order to develop a first-class system that is cost-effective for the board and its licensees. Roll-outs of this size are sure to meet with challenges, but at the end of it all, I am anticipating a very positive and noticeable impact on the efficiency of board functions and operations,” said Jaime Monic, executive director, Louisiana State Board of Examiners of Psychologists.

