Ubitus and ASUS Join Forces at GTC to Showcase AI Digital Human Powered by NVIDIA Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Ubitus K.K., a global leader in cloud gaming and AI solutions, is proud to announce its joint exhibition with ASUS at NVIDIA GTC 2025, taking place from March 17th to March 21st. This collaboration highlights the seamless integration of Ubitus’s AI-driven solutions with ASUS’s high-performance infrastructure, optimized by NVIDIA’s cutting-edge tools and GPUs.









Revolutionizing Digital Human Interaction with AI

At GTC 2025, Ubitus presents two groundbreaking AI experiences that enhance digital avatar interactions and immersion.

The first demonstration features a hyper-realistic digital avatar, powered by NVIDIA® Riva, NVIDIA Audio2Face™3D, and the Llama 3 AI model. Running on ASUS’s high-performance infrastructure—equipped with 1,024 NVIDIA H100 GPUs and utilizing the ASUS AI server with NVIDIA Omniverse—this innovative solution enables avatars to engage in intelligent, dynamic, and personalized interactions with users worldwide.

Additionally, Ubitus showcases the Ubi-chan VR experience, allowing attendees to engage in voice interactions with the AI VTuber Ubi-chan using the Meta Quest 3 headset. This experience integrates NVIDIA® Riva’s advanced Text-to-Speech (TTS) and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technologies with Sana’s real-time image generation, delivering a fully immersive interaction. In the VR environment, Ubi-chan serves as a guide, introducing attendees to ASUS products while enhancing engagement with an interactive, lifelike experience—pushing the boundaries of virtual interaction and immersion

Advancing AI Innovation Across Industries

These cutting-edge innovations underscore the synergy between Ubitus’s AI-driven technology, ASUS’s robust computing infrastructure, and NVIDIA’s AI acceleration tools. By harnessing NVIDIA’s powerful ecosystem, Ubitus continues to drive next-generation AI applications across healthcare, education, finance and enterprise solutions.

Attendees of NVIDIA GTC 2025 are invited to experience these transformative AI solutions firsthand. Visit the ASUS booth #1523 to explore the future of AI-powered interaction and witness how Ubitus is redefining the digital experience.

About Ubitus K.K.

As a member of the NVIDIA Connect program, Ubitus leverages NVIDIA’s support and cutting-edge GPU technology to accelerate AI innovation. The company delivers advanced AI solutions, including UbiGPT (a large language model), UbiONE (an AI-powered avatar creation platform), and UbiArt (an image generation tool), providing customized solutions to meet the diverse needs of various industries.

As a cloud gaming pioneer, Ubitus enables Nintendo and other game companies to establish cloud gaming services and supports the global streaming of multimedia content, including interactive and virtual reality experiences.

TEL : +886-2-2717-6123 (Taipei)



+81-3-6435-3295 (Tokyo)



Media contact: pr@ubitus.net

Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

Website: www.ubitus.net