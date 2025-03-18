Center for Social Dynamics Unveils a Digital Breakthrough in ABA Therapy, Eliminating Waitlists and Improving Access

CONCORD, Calif., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Every day, thousands of families wait for access to life-changing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. For the 1 in 36 children who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), these delays in accessing care can mean lost opportunities for progress. Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) is changing that—permanently.

CSD has launched CSD Global Community, an innovative, digital ABA program that connects clients anywhere within the United States with experienced clinicians who specialize in delivering virtual therapy. The CSD platform engages clients with next-level interactivity, gamification, and digital learning technologies, including virtual reality that allows clients to practice skills in the safety of their homes, and evidence-based curriculum that is personalized to the goals and interests of each client.

CSD Global Community is proving that digital therapy can be as effective as in-person services. For multiple age groups of clients, client outcomes improved when pairing CSD Global Community alongside in-person sessions or when converting to the Global Community to better align with client’s learning preferences and family scheduling needs.

Why CSD Global Community Changes Everything

Mirrors In-Person Therapy – CSD’s virtual program is grounded in proven virtual learning strategies, the latest in ed-tech, and evidenced-based ABA therapy.

– CSD’s virtual program is grounded in proven virtual learning strategies, the latest in ed-tech, and evidenced-based ABA therapy. Validated by Research – CSD’s Board of Clinical Quality (BCQ) has conducted multiple outcome studies since launching the program, including a recent 883-client study, and each found that client gains were indistinguishable from in-person only clients.

– CSD’s Board of Clinical Quality (BCQ) has conducted multiple outcome studies since launching the program, including a recent 883-client study, and each found that client gains were from in-person only clients. Caregiver Trust Restored – Many caregivers were skeptical after past virtual therapy experiences, but CSD Global Community is setting a new standard, earning a 95% satisfaction score in a recent Caregiver Survey.

– Many caregivers were skeptical after past virtual therapy experiences, but CSD Global Community is setting a new standard, earning a 95% satisfaction score in a recent Caregiver Survey. Designed for the Future – CSD believes this innovation will become the industry’s gold standard for virtual care, providing access even in the most remote areas.

Industry Leaders and Families Alike Recognize its Effectiveness

An independent, anonymized study by the Marwood Group confirmed what families and professionals are seeing firsthand—CSD Global Community is transforming virtual ABA therapy.

80% of non-company physicians and BCBAs believe CSD Global Community enhances the effectiveness of tele-ABA and resolves many issues seen in traditional telehealth models.

believe CSD Global Community enhances the effectiveness of tele-ABA and resolves many issues seen in traditional telehealth models. Chairperson, National Advocacy Group shared, “A large proportion of patients [clients] will benefit from this…This seems to be one of the more integrated care models that is exceptionally personalized. I have never seen anything like this.”

shared, “A large proportion of patients [clients] will benefit from this…This seems to be one of the more integrated care models that is exceptionally personalized. I have never seen anything like this.” Caregivers are seeing real benefits too, with one parent stating, “It is educational for [me about] my daughter’s needs. She enjoys it, and it bonds her to her CSD team.”

Shaping the Future of ABA Therapy

CSD Global Community is a paradigm shift in ABA therapy and a new standard for virtual care. The mission of CSD is to continually elevate client outcomes, and CSD Global Community provides a high-quality access solution.

To learn more about the CSD Global Community, click here: https://csdautismservices.com/services/virtual-services/

Derek Thomas

dthomas@csd.me

About Center for Social Dynamics Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) provides personalized, evidence-based therapy services for individuals with autism and other developmental conditions. Our services include in-home and center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), virtual programs through the CSD Global Community, school-based support, and specialized offerings like the Adventure Club. We also offer diagnostic evaluations, social skills groups, caregiver and family education. At CSD, we are committed to opening a world of possibilities through science, compassion, and humility, ensuring that every individual receives the support they need to thrive.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-social-dynamics-unveils-a-digital-breakthrough-in-aba-therapy-eliminating-waitlists-and-improving-access-302404883.html

SOURCE Center for Social Dynamics