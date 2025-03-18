Metavista3D to Showcase Breakthrough Technology Across Europe

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 18, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV :DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”) announced the company’s CEO, and CTO are set to unveil its pioneering technology through a series of exclusive events across Germany and Switzerland. Renowned for its innovative strides in 3D technology, Metavista3D invites industry leaders, innovators, and tech enthusiasts to witness firsthand the potential of its advanced developments.

Presenting a Vision of the Future

At these strategic Meet & Greet events, Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske, the mind behind Metavista3D’s groundbreaking technology, will join forces with the company’s CEO, Jeffrey Carlson. Together, they will introduce this patented technology, which stands out for its unprecedented capability to transform visual experiences across various sectors. As noted by The Silicon Review, Metavista3D’s commitment to innovation has earned the company a place among the “Best Tech Companies to Watch 2025.”

“Metavista3D is more than just a technological venture; it’s a bridge to the future,” said Jeff Carlson. “Our dedication to excellence and innovation assures us a leading position in redefining 3D technology for industries worldwide.”

An Invitation to Discover

Kicking off in Hamburg on March 31 and concluding in Zürich on April 4, Metavista3D offers attendees the opportunity to engage directly with their visionary team. Each event will run from 10:00 to 14:00, providing ample time for in-depth insights, discussions, and networking over a luncheon break.

Attendees will gain a comprehensive overview of Metavista3D’s cutting-edge projects. The events also illuminate the company’s strategic edge in cost-efficient production, guided by an experienced management team and backed by a significant cash treasury.

Although space is limited, those interested in attending can apply via link, Showcase Application with a company representative following up with further details within 24 hours. This five-city tour marks a pivotal moment for Metavista3D as it seeks to fortify its presence and showcase its commitment to elevating technological standards.

For those keen on exploring innovation in 3D technology, these events offer an unparalleled glimpse into the future Metavista3D is charting in the tech landscape.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com and https://metavista3d.com/roadshow

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

