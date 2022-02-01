UbiSim Virtual Reality Nursing EdTech Solution Named Career Prep Platform of the Year

See immersive VR scenarios for nursing training in booth 417 of INACSL Conference June 12-14 in Raleigh





BOSTON & MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UbiSim (www.ubisimvr.com), the world’s first immersive virtual reality (VR) training platform built specifically for nurses and nursing simulation by Labster (www.labster.com), has won the “Career Prep Platform of the Year” award in the sixth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries.

Now in use at hundreds of nursing institutions in North America and Europe, the UbiSim platform is supporting tremendous subscriber expansion across universities, community colleges, technical colleges, and medical centers within 13 countries.

Nursing educational institutions in North America that have already integrated UbiSim scenarios into their curriculum include Boston Children’s Hospital; Bow Valley College in Calgary; Community College of Denver; the Nova Scotia Health Authority; Seattle Central College; South Dakota State University; the State University of New York; Texas Tech University Health El Paso; the University of Manitoba; the University of West Florida, and hundreds more around the world.

“Receiving the EdTech Breakthrough award for ‘Career Prep Platform of the Year’ validates our efforts to transform nursing education with technology and expand training opportunities through immersive, customizable VR scenarios,” said Shawn Boom, chief executive officer of Labster, the parent company of UbiSim. “We’re gratified at the accelerated adoption of the UbiSim platform across nursing institutions, who rely on it to increase their ability to provide realistic, safe, and hands-on practice opportunities at scale. By turning out better-trained nurses to meet critical staffing shortages, UbiSim customers are also able to provide safer patient care.”

In fact, a UbiSim scenario on respiratory depression was used in a new study on “Exploring the Acceptability and Feasibility of an Immersive Virtual Reality Intervention for Newly Graduated Nurses Working in a Rural Area.” The research team from Université de Sherbrooke School of Nursing in Québec, Canada, published their findings in the June 2024 edition of Clinical Simulation in Nursing.

VR scenarios for nurses, by nurses

Created by nurses and aligned with industry standards, the UbiSim platform is a complete virtual simulation lab that helps scale and standardize clinical experiences for nurse learners. A lack of clinical placement opportunities is consistently cited by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing as a direct cause of the ongoing shortage of qualified nurses, in addition to insufficient faculty, preceptors, and classroom space. The “anytime, anywhere” accessibility of UbiSim VR scenarios overcomes limited access to hospitals and other clinical training sites, and reduces the burden of purchasing and maintaining expensive simulation lab equipment.

Nurses trust the UbiSim catalog of dozens of peer-reviewed, company-made and user-generated training scenarios, which give nurse learners the opportunity to practice patient encounters based on real-world nursing, but in a low-risk environment. These opportunities contribute to developing skills such as clinical reasoning, collaboration, and clear communication that enhance safe clinical practice and are essential to improving Next Generation NCLEX test scores. Moreover, the intuitive customization of UbiSim empowers educators with unprecedented flexibility to adapt content to fit learning objectives to meet the unique needs of their programs.

This week, the UbiSim team is participating in the annual International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning Conference (INACSL) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Visitors to booth 417 on June 12-14 can expect to see how the robust, immersive UbiSim scenarios help learners succeed.

More details on how UbiSim helps nurse learners prepare for the complexities of clinical practice are available by scheduling a demonstration and subscribing to the UbiSim newsletter on LinkedIn.

About UbiSim

UbiSim™ is the leading immersive virtual reality (VR) training platform dedicated specifically to nursing by Labster. By combining evidence-based immersive VR simulations with an intuitive, web-based authoring tool, UbiSim empowers faculty to customize and design simulations that are curated for their students’ learning objectives and align with Next Generation NCLEX test plan and AACN Essentials domains. UbiSim is in use at hundreds of nursing institutions in North America and Europe to advance the shared mission of addressing the nursing shortage by reducing the cost, time, and logistical challenges of traditional simulation methods and scaling high-quality nursing education. Founded in 2016, UbiSim was acquired by Labster® (www.labster.com) in 2021 and is the VR/AR Solution winner in the EdTech Digest 2024 Cool Tool Awards program. Visit www.ubisimvr.com.

