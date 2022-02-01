SpecialGuestX and 1stAveMachine Launch CMR-M1: The First AI-powered Movie Camera

The Experimental AI Camera Will Be Incorporated Into Creative Processes Internally

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpecialGuestX, a creative technology agency for the world’s most innovative companies, and 1stAveMachine, a global mixed-media production company, have joined forces to launch CMR-M1 today, the first AI-powered movie camera. The CMR-M1, which stands for Camera Model 1, was inspired by the Cine-Kodak camera, the first portable 16mm camera.





In 1924, Kodak revolutionized the film industry by marketing the first portable film camera. Kodak announced the first amateur film processing service to make possible movie making for everyone. 100 years later we are experiencing a new revolution at the hands of Artificial Intelligence. The new AI models for video creation models, such as SORA, StableDiffusion, Krea, Pika, Runway or Kling are reaching a level of realism that will completely change the film industry.

The camera incorporates a FLIR sensor, a Snapdragon CPU, and a viewport. It records real images and transforms it with a Generative-AI video-to-video model. The movie’s resolution is 1368×768 at 12 frames per second. All AI processing is done in the cloud. The real images are uploaded into a cloud server where a Stable Diffusion workflow is executed. In this first version, the execution is not real-time, there is a latency between the recording and the transformation, but new AI models such as StreamDiffusion will allow real-time processing.

The CMR-M1 comes equipped with 5 Stable Diffusion LoRas, including a “Blooming Nature” style that turns all input images into a colorful jungle, or the “Old Money” car which transforms all input videos into classic luxury scenes full of tuxedos, gold coins and rugs. On one side of the camera case, there is a wheel that allows an operator to smoothly transition from real to artificial overlays generated by AI. The AI processing is done with Stable Diffusion in the cloud, but the camera can also be connected with other AI APIs, adapting to the needs of other creators.

CMR-M1 feels like working with a traditional film camera, but with the latest AI features. CMR-M1 includes features of a professional camera such as interchangeable lenses, accessories bars, matte box, a tripod base, etc. It also has in-camera editing capabilities, allowing the user to record and edit videos directly through the interface.

“We believe that movie creation is inherently physical. Filmmakers are used to using cameras, lenses, tripods, lighting, and that AI has to be a new tool that enhances creativity,” said Miguel Espada, Co-founder and Executive Creative Technologist of SpecialGuestX. “In the spirit of creative experimentation, we designed a camera that serves as a physical interface to AI models.”

“Sometimes to imagine what the future might be like you have to prototype it. This is especially the case when it comes to filmmaking, creative technologies, and the creative community,” expressed Aaron Duffy, Founder & Executive Creative Director of SpecialGuest. “The CMR-M1 is a prototype for how hands on creators will use AI rather than sitting at a keyboard.”

“We are always looking for ways to be ahead of the curve especially as it relates to innovation and technology in production. Miguel and Aaron at SpecialGuestX have been long-time collaborators and were the perfect partner to bring this AI-powered camera to life,” commented Sam Penfield, EP Partner of 1stAveMachine. “I look forward to the endless possibilities of having this one-of-a-kind camera in-house.”

One of the key features of the camera is the possibility of using personal AI styles. The camera has a slot to insert a style card, which has a NFC chip with an identifier that connects to the user’s unique style and workflow. This allows each creator to have a model trained with their ‘own’ images and a personalized prompt that defines their unique style.

This initial prototype is not for commercial purposes, as it is part of SpecialGuestX’s research to create physical interfaces for generative AI. The camera will be incorporated into SpecialGuestX’s creative processes, however, the camera’s design has been developed to allow further production to be scaled for a commercial model.

The camera will debut in person at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity beginning June 17. To download assets and demo videos, click here.

About SpecialGuestX:

SpecialGuestX is a creative technology agency built to reinvent stories of brand innovation through AI, Data, Robotics and Automation. To learn more, visit https://www.specialguestx.com/.

About 1stAveMachine:

1stAveMachine is a global mixed-media production company that partners with ad agencies and major brands to create visual, digital, and experiential content, all with a unified vision: to tell stories to share. To learn more, visit https://www.1stavemachine.com/.

Contacts

Sara Yazdani



Director, Media & Entertainment PR / Creativ Strategies



sara@creativstrategies.com