E-Learning Market size is set to grow by USD 309 million from 2024-2028, Learning process enhancements in academic sector to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global E-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 309 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.24% during the forecast period. Learning process enhancements in academic sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in adoption of microlearning. However, growing in-house content development poses a challenge. Key market players include 51Talk Online Education Group, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Aptara Inc., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc., Designing Digitally Inc., Docebo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Sanako, Skillsoft Corp., and Teachable Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028
Base Year 2023
Historic Data 2018 – 2022
Segment Covered End-user (Higher education, Corporate, and K-12), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Key companies profiled 51Talk Online Education Group, Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Aptara Inc., Berlitz Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc., Designing Digitally Inc., Docebo Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., LearnWorlds CY Ltd., MPS Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Sanako, Skillsoft Corp., and Teachable Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The E-Learning market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of microlearning. This approach to education and corporate training involves learning through bite-sized content, which is split into videos, audio, texts, and infographics. Microlearning sessions are typically 5-10 minutes long and are delivered through various methods, including quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery.

The convenience of learning on preferred devices, such as those covered by BYOD and COPE policies, makes microlearning an effective solution for efficient just-in-time learning support. Tools like Venngage, Animoto, and PechaKucha are commonly used to create engaging infographics for microlearning courses, contributing to their popularity and effectiveness.

The e-learning market is experiencing significant growth, with technologies like LMS, elearning, and e-education taking center stage. Companies are investing in tech-based learning solutions to provide flexible and convenient training to their workforce. The use of cloud-based platforms and mobile learning is on the rise, enabling learners to access content anytime, anywhere. The market is also witnessing an increase in the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning to personalize learning experiences.

Additionally, microlearning and gamification are popular trends, making learning more engaging and effective. The use of video content and interactive tools is also becoming increasingly common in e-learning. Overall, the e-learning market is evolving rapidly, offering numerous opportunities for businesses to enhance their training programs.

Market Challenges

E-learning market is experiencing a shift towards in-house content development. Companies and educational institutions use authoring tools like Adobe Captivate, Articulate Storyline, and Gomo Learning to create personalized digital learning experiences. In-house content developers collaborate with instructors to produce courses, incorporating images, videos, and modifications based on learner engagement.

Third-party content providers face challenges due to high demand for courseware. These tools provide valuable insights through Google analytics and export content to e-learning standards, impacting the market negatively during the forecast period.

The E-Learning market faces several challenges in today’s technological landscape. One key challenge is ensuring education is accessible to all, especially in underserved areas. Another issue is keeping up with the latest technology trends to provide an engaging learning experience.

Additionally, data security and privacy are major concerns. Furthermore, the cost of creating and delivering high-quality content is a significant challenge. Lastly, measuring the effectiveness of e-learning programs and providing personalized learning experiences are ongoing challenges. To address these issues, companies must focus on creating inclusive and affordable solutions, investing in innovative technology, prioritizing data security, and delivering effective and personalized content.

Segment Overview

End-user

1.1 Higher education

1.2 Corporate

1.3 K -12

Deployment

2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Higher education- The e-learning market is experiencing significant growth, attracting businesses and individuals alike. Companies are investing in digital training solutions to enhance employee skills and productivity. Meanwhile, students prefer the flexibility and affordability of online education. E-learning platforms provide access to a vast array of courses, enabling continuous learning and development. This market trend is driven by the convenience and efficiency it offers, making it an essential tool for modern education and corporate training.

Research Analysis

The E-Learning Market in Canada is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the digital health learning sector. Canada Health Infoway is spearheading the adoption of e-learning technologies in the provider community. Mobile learning is gaining popularity in higher education sectors and corporates, with Learning Management Systems (LMS) being a key component of cloud-based systems.

Slow internet connections remain a challenge, but advancements in e-learning technologies are addressing this issue. The rise of electric vehicles and autonomous driving is leading to increased IP traffic, creating opportunities for e-learning content providers. The BYOD trend in the corporate segment is further fueling the demand for e-learning solutions. E-learning technologies and content are transforming the way we learn and work, offering flexibility and convenience.

Market Research Overview

The E-Learning Market refers to the global industry dedicated to providing educational content and tools through digital platforms. This market caters to various sectors, including corporate training, education, and personal development. Technology plays a pivotal role in E-Learning, with solutions such as Learning Management Systems (LMS), authoring tools, and educational apps driving innovation.

The market is characterized by its flexibility, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive alternative to traditional learning methods. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) technologies is revolutionizing the way we learn, offering immersive and interactive experiences. The E-Learning Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for flexible and accessible educational solutions.

