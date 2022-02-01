U. S. Steel Launches Podcast: Steel Stories by U. S. Steel

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U. S. Steel has launched its first podcast series, Steel Stories by U. S. Steel, a thought-provoking look at the ever-changing world of steel, featuring interviews with industry experts and leaders with unique insights on events and developments shaping the future of steel and the shifting landscape of American manufacturing.





Hosted by David Kirkpatrick, technology and business journalist and founder of Techonomy Media, Steel Stories explores U. S. Steel and the steel industry’s contributions to modern society and its journey toward decarbonization, while helping consumers understand the essential role that steel plays in our daily lives.

“The guests you’ll meet on Steel Stories share their unique perspective on the steel industry and the industrial ecosystem in which it operates, in a society on the path to energy transition,” said Kirkpatrick. “As we listen to their stories and engage in deeper conversations, we explore how the steel industry is using technology and innovation to meet the ongoing demands for decarbonization.”

The premiere episode dives into the use, impact and future of steel in the non-residential construction market with guests Michael Martignetti, Vice President at CSC (Canam Steel Corporation) and Ben Trotter, Director of Sales, U. S. Steel. Together, they share why sustainability is important in the non-residential construction industry and government policy impacts.

Subsequent episodes include an interview with ResponsibleSteel™ CEO, Annie Heaton, a sustainable financing discussion with Marilyn Ceci, Senior Advisor to the Center for Carbon Transition at J.P. Morgan and a discussion with Erik Van Doezum, Director, Metals, Mining & Fertilizers EMEA / CF&A at ING. Future episodes will cover a wide range of topics, including advancements in the science of steelmaking, the future of sustainable steel production, and the diverse ways in which steel impacts our way of life.

“At U. S. Steel, we aspire to be a leader in the steel industry, not just in terms of our products but also in terms of our commitment to sustainability,” said Chief Communications Officer Tara Carraro. “We’re excited to share our journey towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) and the story of steel with the world, through Steel Stories by U. S. Steel.”

Steel Stories is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

