UC Berkeley Extension Opens Summer 2023 Enrollment

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#careeradvancement—UC Berkeley Extension is pleased to announce that enrollment is now open for the summer 2023 semester. Put Extension on your calendar, with a course or a certificate that meets your academic or professional goals. Whether you’re looking for academic or professional growth, need to complete prerequisites for advanced study, looking for personal enrichment or to change your career, our classes and certificates fit your needs.

You can take many of our courses and certificates wholly online—perfectly fitting into your busy professional and personal life. They give you the flexibility to complete your coursework when and where that fits your schedule.

If you prefer to learn in person, many of our courses are also available at our Berkeley and San Francisco centers.

This holds true for graduate Iñaki Longa, who completed our software development and data science certificates and is now an operations analyst at Apple Maps. “It quickly became apparent to me that if I wanted to advance my career, I’d have to invest time and effort into learning new skills that are valuable in the tech industry. I found myself limited in what I could do and I wanted to reach higher. This was the turning point as I became highly motivated to invest in my continuing education.”

Or marketing certificate Hanna Bandalier, marketing manager at The Ansel Adams Gallery. “I was not ready to do a full master’s degree. When I found the UC Berkeley Extension marketing certificate, I knew it was a perfect fit for me. It’s a great way to switch your expertise or gain new skills in certain areas. And the Berkeley name carries a lot of weight—a perfect choice for me.”

We also offer numerous transferable courses that can help you fulfill graduate program prerequisites, earn unit credit toward a bachelor’s degree or be applied to professional licensing or other professional requirements. Our courses are highly accepted by universities across the U.S.

Why Choose UC Berkeley Extension

We empower individual learners of every generation to realize their educational and career goals by providing access to UC Berkeley’s network of instructors, experts and professionals; creating rich learning experiences to develop skill sets and critical minds; and motivating our students to be the change they want to see.

You’ll learn from instructors who range from seasoned professionals to faculty members at leading institutions—consider them your coaches and mentors.

Taking courses here means you also become part of a robust learning and professional community. Network with your classmates and your instructors. Stay connected through LinkedIn groups. See what’s trending on our Voices blog. Gain deep insights into tomorrow’s workplace with the Future of Work podcast. Your experience with us will be educational, inspiring and lifelong.

Get Started Today

Visit extension.berkeley.edu to peruse our many summer offerings! From project management to editing to post-baccalaureate programs, you’re sure to find a course or certificate that speaks to your goals.

Simply enroll in a course and you’re on your way—no application needed. It’s time to start your educational journey.

About UC Berkeley Extension

Founded in 1891, UC Berkeley Extension is the continuing education branch of the University of California, Berkeley. Extension offers more than 2,000 courses each year, including online courses, along with more than 70 professional certificates, plus many specialized programs of study. Most courses take place in the evenings and on weekends to accommodate the busy schedules of working adults. Free and low-cost public events are also frequently held as part of Extension’s service to the local community.

The University of California, Berkeley, is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). UC Berkeley Extension—like all other UC Berkeley schools, colleges and departments—is accredited by WASC through the University.

