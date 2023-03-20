Keywords Studios and Spectrum Labs AI Partner to Give In-Game Moderation an AI Boost

Advanced contextual AI capabilities will shield moderators from toxic content, keeping players and moderators safe and engaged

MIAMI, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Spectrum Labs , the leader in AI-driven natural language understanding and content moderation, today announced it is joining efforts with Keywords Studios , an international video game industry service provider, and its Trust & Safety Services in their mission to enable positive interactions among players to boost retention and engagement.

“Online toxicity is pervasive and growing, especially in the game space,” said Justin Davis, CEO and co-founder of Spectrum Labs. “Moderators can only do so much to protect players from abusive and harmful content. We are excited to work with Keywords Studios on a proven solution that will augment the crucial task of human content moderation with contextual AI capabilities. When it comes to in-game moderation, we can do amazing things by bringing together technology and dedicated humans.”

Spectrum AI functionalities to review and analyze player interactions is one of the tools leveraged by Keywords Studios’ Trust and Safety Services, which provides human moderation, strategy development, and technology management. It will assist human content moderators by providing real-time insights into how users interact and how to keep them safe and engaged.

“The sheer volume of interactions happening online is higher than ever, but human moderation is still essential to the well-being of communities. Partnering with automated solutions like Spectrum Labs is critical to keeping our players and moderators safe,” said Sharon Fisher, Head of Trust & Safety at Keywords Studios. “These partnerships empower our superhero moderators to focus on time-sensitive content and respond in real-time. Together, humans and technology are more impactful than they are apart.”

About Spectrum Labs

Spectrum Labs harnesses the power of data, AI, and community to build a better Internet, making it a safer, more valuable place for businesses, consumers, and societies. As the leader in natural language understanding AI, Spectrum Labs scales the coverage and quality of content moderation while reducing costs and keeping billions of users safe online. Let’s build a better internet – go to SpectrumLabsAI.com to learn more.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords is a leading technical and creative services provider for global video games and beyond. With locations in Asia, Australia, the Americas and Europe, we have a breadth and depth in multiple industry-leading service lines including Art, Game Development, Audio, Functionality QA, Localization, Localization QA, Player Support and Marketing Services. Working across all major platforms, in more than 50 different languages, Keywords Studios delivers support for its clients across the globe. Visit keywordsstudios.com to learn more.

