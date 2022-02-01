U.S. Sports Fan Analytics & Trends Study 2024: The Single Largest Online Catalogue of Sports Marketing and Business Data – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Sports Fan Analytics & Trends Study in the United States” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The Sports Fan Analytics & Trends study provides you with key measurements of consumer fan behavior and demographics, trending since 2011, drawing upon nationwide consumer surveys, across 18 sport categories.

With this study, you gain a comprehensive insight into all facets of a dynamic, rapidly shifting sports fan marketplace covering TV viewership, online viewership, attendance, social media, sponsorship influence indices, mobile device consumption patterns, consumer product brand preferences, fantasy sports, logo apparel purchasing, sports venues, and favorite professional and college team rankings.

Highlights of the Study

Key measurements of consumer fan behavior and demographics

Utilizes nationwide consumer surveys to provide comprehensive insight into all facets of a dynamic, rapidly shifting sports fan marketplace

Data sets across 18 different sports, inclusive of Major and Minor Sports: NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, Golf, Tennis, Running, College Football, College Basketball, NASCAR, IndyCar, Lacrosse (MLL/NLL), Soccer (non-USA), Minor League Baseball, Minor League Hockey, Mixed Martial Arts

Key Attributes Reported On:

TV & Online Viewership

Attendance

Social Media

Sponsorship Influence Indices

Mobile Device Consumption Patterns

Consumer Product Brand Preferences

Fantasy Sports Involvement

Logo Apparel Purchasing

Sports Venues

Favorite/Most Popular Team Rankings

Demographics

Sports Fan Market: Survey Methodology

The consumer survey was conducted online in January 2024 among a representative panel of U.S. consumers age 13 or older. A total of 6,666 respondents completed the survey.

Each respondent reported on their attendance and viewership along with 65 other categories of fandom-related data for Professional, College and Minor League sports during the previous 12 months. The next tab in this workbook features a comprehensive list of all categories measured. In addition, respondents also reported their participation in fantasy sports, gambling, eSports, sustainability habits, secondary ticket usage together with usage of the most popular social media platforms, favorite sports teams, sports tourism and a full demographic spread.

The data is weighted and balanced to represent the demographic composition of U.S. households on the following characteristics: geographic region, income, household size, age, gender, race and ethnicity.

The states in the geographic regions are the same as those used by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data is also projected to the U.S. population of 282.5 million for persons age 13 or older.

In this report there are typically four rows of figures:

Row 1: The number of Consumers (in thousands).

Row 2: The vertical percentage is calculated by dividing the number of consumers in the current row by the number of consumers in the Total (or first) row. In some instances, an additional vertical percentage is calculated based on a subset of consumers, in which case there would be five rows of figures.

Row 3: The horizontal percentage is calculated by dividing the number of consumers in the current column by the number of consumers in the Total column.

Row 4: The Market Segment Index (in red) represents the relationship between the percentage of consumers in the segment and the percentage of consumers in the Total column. It is calculated by dividing the vertical percentage in the current column by the vertical percentage in the Total column and multiplying the result by 100.

