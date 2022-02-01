RobotLAB Receives EdTech Chronicle 2023 ‘Bestie’ Award for Landmark Partnership With American Samoa Dept. of Education

The Global Robotics Integrator Earned ‘Best Partnership’ for Expanding EdTech Access Across American Samoa

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RobotLAB, an award-winning robotics integrator that delivers impactful technological innovations and solutions for educators and business owners across the globe, has earned ‘Best Partnership’ in EdTech Chronicle’s 2023 Best in Education Awards for its transformative partnership with the American Samoa Department of Education. The inaugural “Bestie” Awards recognize people and partnerships that improve education technology access and learning across the globe. Inked in late 2023, RobotLAB’s partnership with the American Samoa Department of Education provided education technology solutions for all K-12 public schools in the island nation, including special education bundles for schools that offer autism therapy. The programs expose students to age-appropriate technology and encourage a mastery of computer science, artificial intelligence, automation, STEM and robotics.









“As technology evolves and the workforce changes along with it, it is of the utmost importance that future generations are equipped with the knowledge and skills required to not only adapt to new technology, but use it to change the world around them,” said Elad Inbar, CEO of RobotLAB. “Being recognized as EdTech Chronicle’s Best Partnership is an honor, especially as our team has worked closely with the American Samoa Department of Education to curate specific technologies that will support the nation’s students’ needs and the district’s shift toward STEM-focused education.”

Following robust program development, on-location training and implementation, RobotLAB’s STEM programs were officially introduced to American Samoa’s public schools in early 2024. Each program was tailored by RobotLAB’s skilled roboticists and education specialists for various grade levels, ensuring teachers have the appropriate robots and lesson plans for their students. The programs, enclosed in carts for mobility, accommodate classrooms of up to 24 students, each including three age-specific product bundles comprised of humanoid robots, virtual reality headsets and more. Mindful of inclusivity and accessibility, RobotLAB also provided robots, VR equipment, projected reality stations and lesson plans designed for special education students with varying learning needs.

“Our partnership with American Samoa has been more than a year and a half in the making, and this award comes at the perfect time, as we’ve just completed our installment of the edtech carts throughout the nation’s public schools,” said Amy George, K-12 Account Manager at RobotLAB. “We were already immensely proud of this nationwide project, which will allow every student in American Samoa to access innovative, future-forward technologies, and being recognized by EdTech Chronicles is the cherry on top!”

RobotLAB was founded in 2007 as an education robotics integrator and has successfully maintained its status as an industry leader for more than 16 years, while also expanding its portfolio to include cleaning, delivery and customer service robots. Known for being ‘the robot guys’ in education and beyond, RobotLAB has provided turnkey robotics and technology solutions to businesses and schools across the globe. The company’s talented team of roboticists has effectively deployed more than 10,000 robots that have provided businesses and schools with successful and highly specialized robotics solutions. As advancements in technology evolve faster than ever, RobotLAB aims to ensure the adults of the future can adapt along with the world’s inevitable advancements. RobotLAB oversees all aspects of the robotics integration process – from tailored programming, comprehensive integration and repairs – to ensure businesses and schools can maximize their understanding of these solutions.

For more information about RobotLAB’s educational robotics integration and solutions, visit www.RobotLAB.com.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.

Contacts

Media Contact

Novia Baulisch



Powerhouse+Co.



novia@powerhouseandco.com

949.261.2216