Integrated Openings Solutions™ (IOS) Acquires Atlass Hardware

OLATHE, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontenac-backed Integrated Openings Solutions Holdings, LLC (IOS) announces the acquisition of Atlass Hardware, a turnkey provider of commercial openings solutions in the Southeast Florida market.

Established in 2001, Atlass Hardware is a family-owned distributor of commercial openings solutions, offering a range of capabilities including an in-house installation team and decades of experience designing, distributing, and servicing commercial openings.

Jason Atlass, CEO/President of Atlass Hardware, conveyed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, “Joining IOS provides us access to resources and capabilities that will enable us to deliver greater value to our customers and opportunities for our Atlass team for many years to come. Together, we are ready to honor the Atlass legacy and continue striving for excellence in the commercial openings industry in Southeast Florida.”

The acquisition brings together two established teams in the industry, sharing a common vision of delivering high-quality and innovative commercial openings solutions.

“We are excited to join forces with Jason and the Atlass Hardware team,” said Nelson Fernandez, Executive Vice President of IOS. “This strategic acquisition allows us to combine our expertise and resources to better serve our customers and address the evolving needs of the Southeast Florida market.”

“Nick McCarty, President of IOS, and I have known the Atlass family through our years in the industry. Atlass Hardware has an excellent track record and reputation thanks to its incredible people and management team,” said Joe Lopez, CEO of IOS, “Through this acquisition, we are dedicated to preserving the Atlass legacy and honoring our commitment to growth that benefits our customers, partners, and team members.”

The acquisition of Atlass Hardware underscores IOS’s dedication to promoting both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. IOS is seeking partnerships with founder and family-run businesses in the commercial openings industry who are seeking a strategic partner to help them achieve their goals, broaden their offerings, and preserve their culture.

Integrated Openings Solutions™ (IOS)

Headquartered in Olathe, KS with additional locations in Florida, Missouri, and Alabama, Integrated Openings Solutions™ is an established value-added specialty distributor of commercial door and access control solutions. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including commercial door opening products, security integration solutions, and maintenance and repair services. With significant divisions across the Midwest and Southeast, the company has established itself as a super-regional player in some of the fastest-growing regions of the country. The company serves customers across a diverse base of commercial end markets including education, government, healthcare, hospitality, multi-family, and retail. For more information, please visit www.integratedopenings.com.

About Frontenac

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST®, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit www.frontenac.com.

Contacts

press@frontenac.com

(312) 759-7322