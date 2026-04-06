U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Launches Nation’s Largest In-Home VR Mental Health Initiative for Veterans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In a landmark step forward for Veteran care, more than 700 in-home virtual reality (VR) mental wellness kits have been deployed nationwide, the largest program of its kind.

Led by VA clinicians and supported by Healium, SoldierPoint, and VA Immersive, the initiative delivers non-pharmacological tools that help Veterans self-manage stress as part of a healthy lifestyle, right from home.

At the heart of the program is a simple but powerful idea: healing shouldn’t be limited by location.

Healium uses immersive media and real-time biofeedback or neurofeedback to turn stress management into a relaxing, visual experience, helping Veterans learn to self-regulate more intuitively.

Research in multiple peer-reviewed journals shows Healium can reduce anxiety or improve mood in as little as four minutes.

Addressing a Critical Need

Veterans face disproportionately high rates of stress-related challenges:

Up to 1 in 3 Veterans receiving care through the VA may experience symptoms of PTSD

receiving care through the VA may experience symptoms of PTSD Veterans are more likely to report chronic sleep disturbances , including insomnia

, including insomnia Anxiety and hyperarousal can impact everything from daily functioning to medical procedures

Yet access to consistent, engaging tools for self-regulation remains a challenge, especially outside of clinical settings.

“The world is craving new ways to heal,” said Sarah Hill, CEO of Healium. “We’re at a moment where the demand for mental wellness solutions is outpacing traditional care models. Healium was designed for exactly this gap, delivering clinically validated, non-pharmacological tools that help people self-regulate in minutes. It’s an honor to support VA in bringing this innovation directly into Veterans’ homes.”

Setting up and distributing hundreds of virtual reality goggles in a short amount of time is no small feat. This deployment was made possible through the coordination of VA clinicians, the VA Immersive Team, engineers and technologists at Healium, and logistics experts at SoldierPoint. “Enabling Veterans to receive the world-class healthcare and services they deserve is a core pillar of SoldierPoint Digital Health’s mission,” said Alexander Hamilton, SoldierPoint Digital Health’s Director of Program Services. “We are proud to partner with Healium to deliver a solution to the VA positively impacting Veteran’s mental health.”

Honor Everywhere

Each VR kit also includes Honor Everywhere, a virtual tour program launched in 2013 that gives Veterans who are unable to travel the opportunity to virtually visit memorials and other remembrance sites.

Immersive Experiences include:

Virtual visits to the World War II Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korea War Memorial, and Women’s Memorial narrated by Veterans who served there.

Guided tour of the USS Nimitz while at sea, allowing Veterans to reconnect with naval history and service

Guided tour of the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga, TN These immersive journeys offer not just nostalgia, but connection, reflection, and healing.

Veterans interested in trying Healium at home should contact their VA provider.

About Healium

Healium is a non-pharmacological digital health platform that turns real-time biofeedback and neurofeedback into immersive visual experiences that help people self-manage stress, anxiety, PTSD, and pain as part of a healthy lifestyle. Validated in multiple peer-reviewed journals and used by behavioral health clinics, pain clinics, federal agencies, and VA clinics nationwide.

About SoldierPoint Digital Health

SoldierPoint Digital Health, acquired by GovCIO in 2025, is a leader in delivering innovative digital health solutions and technology-enabled services. Now part of GovCIO, SoldierPoint strengthens the company’s capabilities in advancing scalable, mission-driven healthcare solutions and driving innovation across the VA and other federal agencies. For more information, visit govcio.com

Media Contact:

Lydia Melton

Lydia@tryhealium.com

(573) 214-0504

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SOURCE Healium