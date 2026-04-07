ARRIVAL ADDS CELEBRATED EXECUTIVES TO THE TEAM AND SCALES GLOBAL CO-DEVELOPMENT CAPABILITIES IN CANADA

Phillip Kovats, Jeremie Voillot and Leilani Ramirez head to Arrival

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Arrival, the game industry’s most trusted creative and co-development partner, today announced a landmark expansion of its global capabilities — welcoming three acclaimed industry leaders to its executive team and unveiling the launch of its new Canadian flagship studios in Vancouver and Edmonton. The company, led by President Paul Lipson, has appointed Phillip Kovats, Jeremie Voillot, and Leilani Ramirez to its leadership roster, bringing decades of combined expertise across audio, production, and narrative design to a studio built to serve the full spectrum of game development.

As modern interactive properties demand unprecedented levels of immersion and scale, these appointments reinforce Arrival’s position as the definitive home for world-class creative talent.

Phillip Kovats joins the company as Senior Vice President, Head of Audio. A master of sonic storytelling, Kovats has spent his career defining the audio landscape for some of the most critically acclaimed and technologically advanced franchises in gaming. In his new senior leadership role, he will drive the global audio strategy, vision, and execution across all Arrival projects, ensuring partners receive the highest level of immersive sound design.

Jeremie Voillot steps into the new role of Studio Head, Canada. Tasked with launching and scaling Arrival Canada, Voillot brings a proven track record of building world-class development teams from the ground up, pairing operational discipline with a genuine instinct for creative culture. Under his leadership, the new Canadian studios will meaningfully expand Arrival’s production capacity — offering deep, flexible co-development support to partners ranging from international publishers to independent studios.

Leilani Ramirez joins Arrival as Head of Dialogue. Renowned for her expertise in dialogue production, Ramirez brings a celebrated history of building narrative pipelines that elevate performance through both creative vision and technological innovation. In her new role, she will expand and evolve Arrival’s dialogue services – merging human artistry with cutting-edge tools to set a new benchmark for character-driven performance across interactive and cinematic experiences.

“Bringing Phil’s extraordinary depth of audio craft together with Leilani’s mastery of dialogue pipelines and Jeremie’s proven leadership creates something the games industry rarely gets to see: a creative team with both the experience to lead iconic franchises and the genuine care to elevate partners at every stage of their journey,” said Lipson. “This isn’t just an expansion of our capabilities — it’s a deepening of who we are. We are here for everyone building something great in games, whatever the scale,” said Lipson.

“Sound is where emotion lives in a game,” said Kovats. “In more than 25 years of making games, one thing has never changed: players feel before they think, and it’s audio that makes them feel. Arrival has built something genuinely rare — a place where craft, collaboration, and creative ambition are treated as inseparable. I’m here because I believe the best work any of us will ever make is still ahead, and I want to help our partners get there, whether they’re shipping a blockbuster franchise or a debut title that will mean the world to the right audience.”

In a joint statement, Voillot and Ramirez reflected on what this moment means for the studio and the industry it serves: “We are here to help our partners deliver immersive soundscapes and authentic performances that bring characters and worlds to life for players everywhere. Games are built by people, and the best games are built by people who feel supported, trusted, and genuinely inspired by the work.”

For more information about Arrival, its services, and available career opportunities at its global studios, please visit www.arrivalgc.com.

Images can be found here.

About Arrival:

Arrival, the dedicated gaming division of Streamland Media, is the premier game creative and co-development partner for global properties and platforms. Comprised of industry veterans and visionary creators, Arrival provides world-class development, audio, narrative, and creative services to the world’s leading game publishers and developers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Arrival helps bring the most ambitious interactive experiences to every screen and platform.

About Streamland Media:

Streamland Media is a global post-production company delivering picture, VFX, sound, and marketing services through its well-established industry brands. The company supports feature film, episodic, interactive, and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise, and customized solutions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media operates multiple locations worldwide, focused on meeting the unique needs of content creators.

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SOURCE Arrival