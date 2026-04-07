Idle Game With Questionable Fish Science – Black Hole Fishing Launches Today

Turn a simple pond into a profit machine powered by gravitational nonsense.

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SDG Games today launches Black Hole Fishing on Steam, an incremental game that looks at fishing, decides it’s too slow, and fixes it with a singularity. What begins with throwing rocks at fish in a pond soon escalates into a much stranger operation, as fish are pulled into a black hole and somehow converted into cold, hard cash.

From there, Black Hole Fishing expands into a system of automation, upgrades, and increasingly ambitious fish science. Players can develop their pond, research injectable traits, and breed fish for greater profitability as the scale of the operation grows. Before long, a modest fishing setup gives way to a layered idle machine built around experimentation, efficiency, and the sense that something unusual is going on beneath the surface.

Watch the Trailer

Things escalate as players invest in the system, with new layers of automation coming online and more ambitious tools becoming available. The Large Halibut Collider is one example, allowing fish to be smashed together in pursuit of greater returns as the operation continues to expand.

ABOUT BLACK HOLE FISHING

Black Hole Fishing is an incremental game about catching absurd numbers of fish using a black hole. Suck fish straight out of the pond, automate restocking and perform questionable fish science.

Throw rocks to scare fish into the black hole

rocks to scare fish into the black hole Stock the pond with fish

the pond with fish Catch fish in the wild

fish in the wild Upgrade your stockers (and everything else)

your stockers (and everything else) Design the ideal specimen with the power of fishy science

the ideal specimen with the power of fishy science Cross-breed your best fish in the hatchery to Discover new traits and Optimize your profits

your best fish in the hatchery to new traits and your profits Fire your favorite fish out of a cannon to trigger bonus effects

your favorite fish out of a cannon to trigger bonus effects Operate a particle collider for science!

Find out more about Black Hole Fishing on YouTube .

STEAM STORE PAGE

Buy Black Hole Fishing: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3667390/Black_Hole_Fishing/

PRESS KIT

For screenshots, key art, trailers, and more:

https://playsaurus.com/press-kits/black-hole-fishing

PRESS CONTACT

Playsaurus

19495192196

411768@email4pr.com

ABOUT PLAYSAURUS

Playsaurus is a California-based game studio and publisher. The company is best known for acclaimed titles such as Clicker Heroes, Poker Quest, and Mr. Mine. In addition to its own projects, Playsaurus has a publishing catalog that includes Cookie Clicker, Sixty Four, and Tingus Goose.

ABOUT SDG GAMES

SDG Games is a solo game development studio focused on creating incremental games with a playful tone and distinctive code-based visuals. After developing a series of smaller projects, SDG Games transitioned into full-time development to bring Black Hole Fishing to the world.

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SOURCE Playsaurus