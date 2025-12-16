Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Positions Itself to Capitalize and Ride Industry Growth in the Expanding Catamaran Market

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),(“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced favorable new industry data projecting sustained expansion in the center console power catamarans market. A 2025 report by DataHorizzon Research, titled “Center Console Power Catamarans Market Size, Growth & Forecast Report – 2033,” forecasts that the global center console power catamarans market (defined as twin-hull, center-console recreational and commercial boats designed for fishing, cruising, water sports, and offshore activities) is expected to grow from approximately $2.8 billion in 2024 to $4.6 billion by 2033, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

DataHorizzon’s findings indicate that twin hull boats are increasing in popularity among recreational boaters, professional anglers, and commercial operators due to their stability, fuel efficiency, and shallow draft capabilities compared to traditional monohull center console boats. Specifically, the report states that the “market has been driven by technological advancements in hull design, propulsion systems, and construction materials, making these vessels more accessible to a broader range of consumers.”

Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co., believes that Twin Vee stands out in this landscape thanks to the Company’s decades-long commitment to designing, manufacturing, and marketing high-performance, twin-hull catamarans renowned for their stability, fuel efficiency, and smooth ride. “The market tailwinds for center-console power catamarans have never been this strong. We believe that our innovative designs, expanding dealer network, and developing direct-to-customer manufacturing model give Twin Vee a substantial competitive edge.”

According to Visconti, recent Company milestones underscore Twin Vee’s readiness to leverage this improved market environment:

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were up 18% to $3.43 million compared to third quarter of 2024.

Twin Vee expanded its footprint by acquiring the legacy boat brand Bahama Boat Works and launched a redesigned 22-foot BayCat – a model recognized by Boat Trader as one of the “Best Catamarans for 2025.”

The Company is growing its dealer network, adding 14 new dealer/locations during the first nine months of 2025, while continuing to develop its factory-direct sales model, enabling competitive pricing and stronger margins.

DataHorizzon predicts that the center console power catamarans market will experience sustained growth through 2033, driven by fundamental shifts in recreational boating preferences and technological advancement. With its legacy of innovation, expanded product lineup, sales growth, and strategic acquisitions, Twin Vee anticipates that it is positioned to capitalize on these favorable industry dynamics.

“As demand grows across recreational, fishing, and commercial segments, we’re ready, and eager, to lead,” remarks Visconti.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the “Best Riding Boats on the Water™.” Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the growth of the center console power catamarans market, the continued expansion of the Company’s dealer network, sales model, and product footprint, and improvements in pricing and margins.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, economic conditions affecting the center console power catamarans market, the Company’s ability to leverage the anticipated growth of such market and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

