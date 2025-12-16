EHC Associates Completes Third Acquisition, Continues Strategic Geographic Expansion

Addition of Penoco Enhances Service Capacity and Capabilities in Central Pennsylvania

EHC Associates, provider of premier abatement and remediation services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, announced today that it has acquired Penoco, Inc., a complementary provider of environmental remediation solutions. Based in Pleasant Gap, Pennsylvania, Penoco has completed thousands of residential and commercial projects across Pennsylvania and Maryland since its founding in 1988. The acquisition expands EHC’s presence in central Pennsylvania and unites highly skilled workforces, strengthening operational capacity and broadening service coverage throughout the region, while maintaining Penoco’s longstanding relationships with its customers, employees, and communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Penoco’s talented team to EHC,” said Zack Beitz, Chief Operating Officer of EHC Associates. “Their decades of abatement expertise align exceptionally well with our core strengths. By combining our capabilities, Penoco’s clients will now benefit from a broader set of environmental services and a deeper operational bench. Together, we will deliver even greater value to customers and continue expanding our presence throughout the region.”

“Joining with EHC unites Penoco with a team that shares our commitment to safety, quality, and responsive customer service,” said Tim Sommer, Co-Owner of Penoco. “Our employees will have new opportunities as part of a larger organization, and our clients will benefit from the additional service capabilities and resources EHC brings. From our earliest conversations, it was clear EHC and PennSpring value people, relationships and long-term continuity as much as growth. We are excited for what this partnership unlocks for our team, our clients and the communities we serve.”

Founded in 1983, EHC Associates has expanded significantly during its nearly five years of ownership by PennSpring Capital, a private investment firm based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. With the strategic acquisitions of ecoservices, East Coast Concrete Coating, and now Penoco, EHC has built a platform that partners with strong regional operators, preserves what makes them successful and unlocks new opportunities for their teams and customers.

“We seek to partner with exceptional founder-led businesses like Penoco, preserve what makes them special, and support their teams with the resources and operational depth needed to grow thoughtfully over time,” stated EHC Chairman and PennSpring Managing Partner Lou Castelli. “By combining the strengths of great regional companies with EHC’s capabilities, we deliver consistent, high-quality service for clients while creating a durable organization positioned for long-term success.”

