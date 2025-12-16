Flychain and TheraDriver Announce Strategic Partnership to Help ABA Providers Turn Operational Efficiency Into Financial Strength

The collaboration aims to deliver clearer operational and financial visibility to help ABA clinics improve utilization, protect margins, and plan for growth.

Flychain , a tech-first accounting & financial intelligence platform designed specifically for healthcare, and TheraDriver , an AI-powered scheduling platform for ABA and behavioral healthcare teams, today announced a strategic partnership focused on helping providers translate operational efficiency into measurable financial performance.

ABA providers today face a difficult balance: delivering high-quality care while operating within tight margins, staffing shortages, complex payer requirements, and growing administrative demands. Both Flychain and TheraDriver were built to solve different sides of the same challenge – helping clinics grow sustainably.

TheraDriver streamlines the front lines of ABA operations with AI-powered scheduling, smarter technician utilization, and efficient RBT training workflows that reduce cancellations, improve retention, and help teams work more effectively. Flychain extends that operational strength into the financial layer, providing healthcare-specific bookkeeping, tax filing and tax strategy, contracted rate analyses and payroll benchmarking, and CFO intelligence that reveal how operational decisions impact margins. This alignment gives owners the visibility they need to improve margins, reinvest confidently, and build practices that can thrive long-term.

“Staffing and scheduling are some of the biggest operational levers in ABA, and they’re also some of the hardest to manage,” said Ethan Schwarzbach, CEO & Co-Founder of Flychain. “TheraDriver helps clinics dramatically reduce scheduling chaos and cancellations. Flychain then shows the financial impact of those improvements so owners can reinvest confidently in growth.”

“ABA leaders shouldn’t have to choose between running a smooth operation and running a healthy business,” said Malavica Sridhar, CEO & Co-Founder of TheraDriver. “Our tools make it easier to schedule, train, and engage care teams. Partnering with Flychain closes the loop by translating that operational progress into healthcare-specific books, clear financial insights, and better long-term decisions for clinics.”

Key Benefits for ABA & Behavioral Health Providers

Aligned operational and financial practices: TheraDriver improves scheduling, utilization, and staff readiness, while Flychain translates those gains into clearer revenue, payroll, and margin insights.

Better visibility into margins: Clinics see exactly how changes in staffing, cancellations, and training impact financial performance, enabling smarter, data-driven decisions.

Smoother operations lead to healthier financials: AI-powered operations paired with healthcare-specific bookkeeping and analytics help clinics reduce revenue leakage and grow sustainably.

About Flychain

Flychain is the financial control tower for running a stronger practice. Flychain’s all-in-one financial platform combines Accounting & Bookkeeping, Working Capital, Taxes, and CFO Intelligence. Built for small to medium-sized healthcare providers, it empowers providers with the clarity, control, and confidence needed to build a financially resilient, thriving practice.

About TheraDriver

TheraDriver is an AI-powered software platform built for ABA and behavioral health organizations. Its suite of tools includes smart scheduling that optimizes staff utilization and manages cancellations in a single click, short-form RBT training powered by analytics, AI-assisted treatment plan drafting, and parent engagement tools that strengthen communication and reduce cancellations. TheraDriver helps clinical teams work faster, improve retention, and increase utilization while maintaining high-quality client care.

