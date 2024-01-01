tvONE Ships CALICO PRO 1200 and New CALICO PRO Firmware and Software

tvONE, a leader in video processing, signal distribution, and media playback solutions, is proud to announce the shipment of its new video processing solution, CALICO PRO 1200. CALICO PRO (C7-PRO-1200) is a compact, 10-bit video processor that ships with a fixed I/O configuration of six 4K60 inputs and two 4K60 outputs together with a built-in media store for background images and labels. ACT Entertainment is the exclusive North American distributor of tvONE solutions.

The newest addition to the CALICO PRO family, CALICO PRO 1200 is the ultimate solution for LED applications of all sizes, capable of powering up to 16.5 million pixels across two outputs. It delivers hundreds of low latency 4K video windows with seamless performance and 24/7 reliability.

Designed from the ground up, CALICO PRO is the ultimate solution for a wide range of video processing applications and delivers specific new features for easier and faster installation of complex Direct View LED walls. In addition, extensive projector edge blends and displays can be included in the set-up, and content can be added from any source across all outputs. CALICO PRO’s flexibility makes it suitable for diverse markets, including Corporate, Live Events, Stadiums & Arenas, Higher Education, Public Venues, Broadcast, and Control Rooms.

Alongside the new compact form factor is a new version of CALICO PRO firmware and CALICO Studio set-up and control software. CALICO Studio is packed full of new tools for flexible and simple LED setup. Advanced features include Output Mapper, which can separate and reposition pieces of an LED display in a real-world view, source cropping, allowing easy manipulation of multiple crops from the same or separate sources, and full output flexibility. Other advanced features include Input Mapper, Canvas Watch, an enhanced labelling engine, free source and output rotation, keying, dissolves and many more.

To download the new firmware, visit https://tvone.com/tech-support/firmware

To download the new software, visit https://tvone.com/tech-support/software