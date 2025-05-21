DPA Showcases Major Innovations at InfoComm 2025

ORLANDO, FL, MAY 21, 2025 ― DPA Microphones will highlight two of its latest innovations at InfoComm 2025 (Booth 4649): the patent-pending, distortion-free CORE+ by DPA technology and the brand-new MicroLock® Compact Microphone Connector. These cutting-edge solutions highlight DPA’s continued commitment to delivering superior sound quality, advanced engineering and unmatched flexibility for audio professionals across the install, broadcast and live production industries.

“CORE+ by DPA and MicroLock have garnered significant attention since the initial launches earlier this year,” says Christopher Spahr, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, DPA Microphones. “We look forward to showcasing both solutions to InfoComm attendees.”

Setting a new standard for distortion-free microphone sound, CORE+ by DPA eliminates the non-linearities typically generated by the membrane and electronic components, effectively neutralizing distortion across the entire dynamic range. As a result, non-linear artifacts become imperceptible and unmeasurable for a pristine, transparent sound in even the most complex environments.

Initially unveiled to critical acclaim earlier this year, CORE+ provides professionals with more control, creative freedom and consistent performance — even when the talent speaks or sings at elevated volumes or in productions with multiple mic sources. The roll-out of the CORE+ technology began with DPA’s headsets and lavaliers, which have also been outfitted with the company’s new MicroLock connector.

Designed to offer flexible, reliable and durable performance, MicroLock features a newly engineered locking mechanism and compact form factor that is compatible with a variety of wireless systems. Created in response to market demand and recent advances in technology, MicroLock is engineered from robust, upgraded materials that provide a longer lifespan. It is fully backwards compatible with existing DPA MicroDot solutions, and the company will update its active connectors, cables and related accessories to align with this new standard.

The connector system offers particular value to AV rental companies as it allows a single microphone fleet to be used across different wireless platforms without compatibility concerns. This maximizes equipment utility and simplifies logistics.

All DPA microphones incorporating CORE+ and MicroLock will retain the same microphone specifications, including dynamic range and noise level. As all DPA microphones share the same sonic characteristics, current users will be able to seamlessly mix the enhanced CORE+ and MicroLock solutions with their existing equipment. The company is also exploring the possibility of implementing CORE+ by DPA with some of its other popular solutions.