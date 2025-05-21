Pink Noise Professionals Facilitates First EAW Anya ADAPTive Sound System in India

INDIA, MAY 21, 2025 – Pink Noise Professionals, a leading pro audio distributor in India, recently helped arrange for the first Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) Anya ADAPTive sound system to be purchased and deployed in the country, marking a significant milestone in delivering innovative audio technology to the Indian market.

Durgesh Sound and Lighting Systems, an event management services company that rents equipment for various applications across India, was eager to upgrade its PA inventory and elevate clients’ audio experience. The company wanted the best available technology to enhance the audio quality of events and desired a solution that would offer ease of use.

The Anya system from EAW perfectly fit the bill, featuring technology not found in competing brands. Durgesh Sound and Lighting purchased 16 Anya units and 12 SBX218 Subwoofers, laying the groundwork for an audio system that promised exceptional sound quality for a wide range of live events. A second phase of this audio upgrade, including additional EAW products, is also in the pipeline.

“The customer has rented this EAW solution for various concerts and has expressed their satisfaction with the system,” said Vijay Sinha, director of sales and marketing at Pink Noise Professionals. “Pink Noise has witnessed firsthand how ADAPTive simplifies setup, enabling engineers to focus on delivering an unforgettable experience.”

ADAPTive technology has transformed the workflow for sound engineers, making installations and rigging consistent across different events, which is especially important for rental companies that work in extremely diverse environments. “With ADAPTive, only the programming needs adjustment, which takes approximately 15 minutes,” Sinha added. “The hard labor challenges have been eliminated, allowing engineers to manage the system more efficiently.”

EAW has redefined its presence in India with the help of Pink Noise through the installation and large-scale rental markets. “EAW’s commitment to making the live sound engineer’s job more manageable is unmatched,” Sinha explained. “Unlike other systems that require constant back and forth between the mixing desk and the stage, EAW’s solutions have streamlined the entire process.”

According to Gaurav Soni, Managing Director, Durgesh Sound & Lights, “We’ve been working with EAW systems for decades now, and honestly, we knew our profile needed something truly next level to really make an impact. Anya is a game-changer in the live event industry. We are seriously impressed with its performance – it’s exactly the breakthrough we were looking for.”

Pink Noise Professionals operates across three key segments including professional audio, recording and music, and home Hi-Fi. The company equips the live rental market and system integration sectors with essential audio tools, including microphones, loudspeakers, amplifiers and processors. The company also provides premium gear for recording studios and exclusive distribution for home audio products in India.

Pink Noise Professionals has represented EAW in India for nearly three years and has sourced the company’s products for various projects, including live productions, permanent installations, auditoriums and hospitality venues like restaurants and bars.