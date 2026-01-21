tvONE and Green Hippo “Command Every Pixel” at Integrated Systems Europe

BARCELONA, SPAIN, JANUARY 21, 2026 — tvONE and Green Hippo will present a unified vision for complete, end-to-end pixel control at ISE 2026 (Stand 5D300). tvONE and Green Hippo will showcase comprehensive and integrated control of the entire pixel stack, from playback and switching through to processing, pixel mapping and control. Central to this presence is the shared “Command Every Pixel” message, which reinforces the belief that every pixel should live within a single ecosystem, controlled your way, without fragmented workflows or disconnected technologies.

Attendees will be among the first to experience new CALICO PRO DMX Control, enabling direct screen control via DMX and seamless integration with grandMA. This capability bridges the gap between lighting and video, offering operators greater flexibility and tighter creative synchronization across disciplines.

Show attendees can also preview the 4RU CALICO PRO, delivering increased processing power alongside expanded input and output capabilities. Designed as a security-hardened solution for mission-critical environments, the platform is ST 2110 and IPMX ready, supporting modern IP-based infrastructures and demanding applications.

A central feature of the booth is a large-scale placemaking demonstration that shows what it truly means to “Command Every Pixel.” This real-world showcase brings media, switching, routing, processing and control together into a single, proven ecosystem, featuring tvONE CALICO PRO video processing, Green Hippo Hippotizer MX Series Media Servers, MA Lighting grandMA control and technologies from Matrox Video. The result is a workflow designed to scale, demonstrating how complex environments can be managed simply and reliably.

Visitors can also get hands-on with the award-winning CALICO PRO 2RU, exploring practical, real-world applications using CALICO Studio software. These demonstrations include integrated workflows with Lumens PTZ cameras, Matrox video processing and Densitron control, highlighting how CALICO PRO fits seamlessly into modern AV and broadcast environments.

With tvONE’s booth located directly opposite Matrox Video, the two companies will jointly highlight a series of integrated workflows throughout the show. These demonstrations focus on IP video transport, IP conversion and remote KVM control and monitoring, underscoring the power and flexibility of open, IP-based systems when deployed within a unified ecosystem.

For Green Hippo, attendees can experience a real-time, AI-driven effects engine for the Hippotizer MX Series Media Servers, showcasing how its open architecture enables creatives to harness AI to apply live effects to camera inputs in real time. This demonstration points to a new era of creative freedom for live events, broadcast, and immersive installations.

tvONE and Green Hippo invite ISE attendees to join them for a booth party at Stand 5D300 on Tuesday, February 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. It’s a chance to connect with the teams, unwind after a busy show day and continue the conversation around commanding every pixel — together.