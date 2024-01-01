Professional Wireless Systems (PWS) Supports Snoop Dogg’s Holiday Party For NFL Christmas Day Broadcast on Netflix

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, JANUARY 21, 2026 — Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a leader in wireless frequency coordination and RF system design, supplied comprehensive wireless and RF support for Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party, headlined by the legendary performer Snoop Dogg during the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game on Christmas Day, December 25. The halftime show, which also featured Lainey Wilson, K-Pop Demon Hunters and opera legends Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, was streamed live globally on Netflix from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

PWS worked in collaboration with ATK/Clair, the event’s audio provider, delivering a fully integrated wireless package and on-site RF coordination to ensure seamless audio performance for the high-profile NFL halftime production. The equipment deployment included Shure Axient Digital wireless systems using Quadversity mode, Shure in-ear monitors, Wisycom RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) and a combination of PWS-supplied TS Helical antennas, directional antennas and a newly developed LT Helical antenna, which was evaluated during the event in preparation for implementation at the upcoming Super Bowl in Santa Clara.

“Our role was to make sure the wireless environment was rock solid from rehearsals through the live broadcast,” says Jim Van Winkle, General Manager at Professional Wireless Systems. “With a global audience watching on Netflix and the stakes that come with an NFL Christmas Day game, reliability and RF discipline were absolutely critical.”

PWS supported the production with four experienced RF technicians on site, including Jim Van Winkle, with Cameron Stuckey serving in a lead RF role, alongside senior RF technicians Kasey Gchachu and Kevin Lu. Most of the team has previously supported multiple Super Bowl halftime shows, experience that proved valuable in navigating the demands and expectations of an NFL halftime performance.

“Compared to some of the more complex halftime productions we’ve done, this was a straightforward setup,” adds Van Winkle. “The entertainment was positioned in the middle of the field, so there were no unusual coverage zones. We designed and deployed a clean four-corner RF setup that gave us consistent, predictable performance across the field.”

As part of the deployment, PWS utilized it’s new, LT Helical antenna, using the event as an opportunity to gather real-world performance data in a stadium environment. Positioned on an upper concourse level within U.S. Bank Stadium, the LT Helical provided extended reach and additional spatial coverage alongside the field-level antennas.

“We’re always looking ahead, and this event gave us valuable insight into how our extended-range antenna solutions perform in real-world environments,” says Van Winkle. “That kind of data is critical as we prepare for upcoming large-scale broadcasts.”