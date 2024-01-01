Audiomack Celebrates 50M MAU Worldwide

Audiomack has reached 50 million monthly active users globally, achieving 31% year-over-year growth in 2025. The platform’s expansion reflects continued momentum among discovery-driven music fans and investment in human-powered curation, trendsetting and niche music communities, and interactive features for fans and creators.

“Our growth reflects our dedication to building the best possible music experience for forward-thinking fans, creators, and curators around the world,” notes David Ponte, Audiomack Co-Founder and CMO. “We’ve stayed focused on discovery, creator empowerment, and tools that serve real music communities at a global scale.”

Audiomack now consistently tops the music app charts in dozens of countries, including 21 across Africa on the App Store and Google Play, and has built deep connections with local scenes. The platform supports these communities with regional and local charts, editorial coverage, and discovery tools that spotlight emerging sounds before they break globally.

Discovery is central to Audiomack, driven by human curation and a community of lean-forward, discovery-driven users who actively seek new sounds. These music fans have increasingly taken advantage of Audiomack’s groundbreaking interactive tools, which allow users to remix, reinterpret, and directly engage with their favorite tracks.

Audiomack also continues to invest in and support emerging and self-managed artists who are building careers on their own terms. This year, the company will roll out Audiomack Pro, a premium program designed to reach new fans that offers advanced analytics, promotional tools, and other resources.

About Audiomack

Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that connects artists with fans. With 50 million monthly users, the service allows artists to upload unlimited music for free and features a curated library that includes songs from all three major labels and more than 400 independents.

Tools such as Connect, Boost, and Audiomod help artists engage their audiences and build community. Audiomack is home to over 1 million active creators and ranks as the No. 1 music app in more than 23 countries on the App Store and Google Play.