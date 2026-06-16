Tunnl Sees Surge in Adoption as Enterprises Move Beyond Cookie-Based Targeting

As brands navigate the decline of cookie-based targeting and increasing pressure to measure audience impact with precision, demand is growing for audience intelligence platforms built on proprietary identity data.

Tunnl, the AI-powered platform connecting survey research, audience targeting, activation, and campaign measurement in a single pipeline, today announced continued enterprise expansion as adoption grows among Fortune 500 brands and high-stakes organizations seeking measurable audience intelligence.

Tunnl is now used by 16 Fortune 500 brands and supports more than 690 platform users and 8,800 advertisers across the United States. The company has also expanded its team to 64 employees, 54% growth YoY, as demand for connected research and campaign measurement accelerates.

“Five years ago, we were explaining what connected audience intelligence was and why brands needed to own the whole system, including the pipelines to activate. Now Fortune 500 brands are calling us because they’ve stitched together disparate pieces of the stack and need something that scales,” said Sara Fagen, CEO of Tunnl.

A Foundation Built Over Two Decades

Built on more than a decade of proprietary data and over 20 years of electoral and commercial experience, Tunnl’s leadership team helped pioneer modern microtargeting through earlier political campaign work, the foundation of which is now integrated into the Tunnl platform.

The company’s platform transforms research into modeled attitudes, behaviors, and preferences at the individual level using proprietary survey and identity data, enabling organizations to identify, activate, and measure audience movement in real time.

Why Organizations Are Adopting Tunnl Now

Tunnl’s clients span pharmaceutical manufacturers navigating public health communications, trade associations managing policy campaigns, and Fortune 500 brands responding to reputational and market pressures.

“The clients coming to us aren’t just running awareness campaigns. They’re navigating regulatory environments, public health questions, and reputation moments where the cost of being wrong is enormous,” Fagen said. “When the stakes are that high, disconnected tools just aren’t good enough.”

The company says its competitive advantage lies in the depth of its proprietary data infrastructure and continuously updated identity graph, which links survey responses to verified individuals over time.

Recent Platform Updates

Recent platform expansions include Research Studio, which closes the loop from survey fielding to audience activation, and Campaign Effectiveness, which measures modeled attitude movement among exposed versus unexposed populations.

“We’re at the start of something here, not the end. The Fortune 500 acceleration we’re seeing in our client base now is one proof point,” Fagen added. “The bigger story is that artificial intelligence is letting us close gaps quicker than before, and it’s letting us build out a new category of research and marketing technology we intend to lead.”

About Tunnl

Tunnl is an AI-powered audience intelligence platform that connects survey research, audience targeting, insights, activation, and campaign measurement all in one closed loop experience. Founded in 2021 by data and political strategy veterans Sara Fagen, Brent Seaborn, and Alex Lundry, Tunnl serves Fortune 500 brands, media agencies, trade associations, and advocacy organizations navigating high-stakes communications environments. The company is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

For more information, visit:

Website: www.tunnldata.com

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/tunnldata

Media Contact

Company Name: Tunnl

Contact Person: Jamie Kingsley

(E) mail: J.kingsley@theprgenius.com

Website: https://www.tunnldata.com/

SOURCE: Tunnl

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire