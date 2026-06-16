Discovery Energy Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Geochemical Sampling Program at Crystal Lake Cu-Mo Project, British Columbia

Discovery Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:DEMC)(OTCQB:DEMCF)(FRA:Q3Q0)(WKN:A3EFKA) (“Discovery” or the “Company”), a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing mineral resource projects in North America, is pleased to announce that it has successfully concluded its surface prospecting and geochemical soil sampling program on it’s Crystal Lake Property (the “Property”). The Property is located approximately 160 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, and is highly prospective for porphyry-style copper and molybdenum mineralization.

Program Highlights:

Soil Sampling : Collected a total of 280 B-horizon soil samples over two grids along the eastern side of Crystal Lake. Samples were collected at 25 m intervals along NE-SW oriented lines spaced 50 m apart. The soil grids targeted historically identified surface mineralization and geophysical anomalies on the Property.

Rock Sampling: Twenty-five (25) outcrop samples were collected opportunistically across soil sampling grids when bedrock exposure permitted

The surface sampling program was completed by Dahrouge Geological Consulting over a period of eight (8) days between May 23 and May 30, 2026. The field program was based out of Crystal Lake Resort, located directly within the Property boundary. The results, when received, will be utilized to guide future exploration on the Property,

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All rock samples were collected in the field using a hammer and chisel. Soil samples were collected from the presumed B horizon using a hand auger and/or geotool. Locations for all sample types were obtained using a handheld GPS or tablet with samples placed in pre-labelled sample bags. Samples were securely shipped using Manitoulin Transport to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. in Calgary, AB for preparation and geochemical analysis. Due to the preliminary nature of the program, no certified reference materials, blanks, or field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream. The Company will rely on the internal quality assurance and quality control procedures of AGAT Laboratories Ltd., which is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017. Specific preparation and analytical methods will be disclosed with assay results.

Marketing Agreement

Discovery Energy Metals Inc. is also pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. (“Zimtu”) whereby Zimtu will provide marketing services under its Zimtu ADVANTAGE program, effective June 1, 2026 for an initial term of 12 months at a cost of $15,000 per month (the “Zimtu Agreement”). The program is designed to provide strategic marketing support, investor engagement, and public awareness initiatives. Services include investor presentations, email marketing, lead generation campaigns, blog posts, digital campaigns, social media management, Rockstone Research reports & distribution, video news releases and related marketing & awareness activities. Zimtu is based in Vancouver, at Suite 1450 – 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2. Zimtu may be contacted by telephone at +1 (604) 681-1568 or by email at info@zimtu.com. Zimtu’s compensation does not include securities of the Company. Zimtu currently owns 5,850,000 shares of the Company and is a Non-Arm’s Length Party to the Company (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P.Geo. (EGBC Licence 48336), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (EGBC Permit to Practice 1003035), the consulting firm engaged by Discovery Energy Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee the Company’s exploration work at the Crystal Lake Property, including the 2026 surface geochemical sampling program. Mr. Schmidt is also a Director of Discovery Energy Metals Corp.

About Discovery Energy Metals Corp. (CSE:DEMC)(OTCQB:DEMCF)(FRA:Q3Q0)(WKN:A3EFKA)

Discovery Energy Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing the Crystal Lake Copper-Molybdenum Project, an early-stage exploration project located in a well-mineralized district of central British Columbia. The Crystal Lake property consists of eight contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 5,283 hectares, located 34 km south of Fort Fraser, British Columbia. The project is accessible year-round via Kenny Dam Road and well-maintained forestry roads, with nearby access to key infrastructure including CN rail, BC Hydro transmission, Highway 16, and the communities of Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake. Additionally, The Company also holds a portfolio of mineral claims in Québec, including projects in the Nunavik and James Bay regions, and is advancing the ESN Project in Nevada and the Koster Dam Project in central British Columbia. Find out more at: www.discoveryenergymetals.com and follow us on X (formerly twitter), and LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mike Hodge

President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Discovery Energy Metals Corp.

1450 – 789 West Pender Street,

Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2

Telephone: +1 (604) 681-1568

Email: info@discoveryenergymetals.com

Web: www.discoveryenergymetals.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, “potential”, “indicative” and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, statements regarding the proposed exploration program at the Crystal Lake Property, including the anticipated scope, duration, objectives, and timing of the program, the evaluation and potential of historical geochemical anomalies and porphyry-style mineralization, the refinement of future drill targets, the commencement and completion of field activities, and the services to be provided under the marketing and investor awareness agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp., including the anticipated term and timing of such services. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: Discovery Energy Metals Corp.

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