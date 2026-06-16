Teknova Expands Digital Publication Experience with Bioz Content Hub Integration

Bioz, Inc. , an innovative platform focused on extracting and syndicating insights from scientific publications, announced its continued collaboration with Teknova , a leading manufacturer of critical reagents for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. Building on a long-standing collaboration, Teknova has expanded its use of Bioz Badges by implementing a fully customized Bioz Content Hub, creating a centralized, standalone destination for publication data across its product portfolio.

As the volume of scientific literature continues to grow, suppliers face increasing challenges in organizing and presenting validated evidence in a way that is both scalable and user-friendly. Teknova’s Content Hub addresses this by consolidating peer-reviewed publications into a dedicated, searchable environment, enabling researchers to easily explore how Teknova’s customers use the company’s products across a wide range of applications.

“Long-term “collaborators” or “users” like Teknova understand the importance of not only surfacing publication data, but doing so in a way that aligns with their digital strategy and user experience,” said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. “By expanding from Bioz Badges to a fully customized Content Hub, Teknova has created a highly intuitive and scalable solution that strengthens scientific transparency while enhancing engagement.”

The Teknova Content Hub is fully tailored to match the look, feel, and navigation of their website, ensuring a seamless user experience. Rather than directing users to external or static resources, the Bioz Content Hub integrates directly within Teknova’s digital ecosystem, allowing researchers to browse, filter, and interact with publication data in a way that feels native to the site. Users can easily navigate from publications to associated product webpages, creating a streamlined path from evaluation to procurement.

“The nature of our work with Bioz has evolved alongside our digital strategy,” said Christa Plon , Marketing Operations Specialist at Teknova. “The launch of our Bioz Content Hub allows us to present publication data in a way that is not only comprehensive, but also highly aligned with our brand and user experience. The level of UI customization ensures that researchers can engage with our content intuitively while exploring real-world applications of our products.”

Jennifer Henry , Senior Vice President of Marketing at Teknova, added, “Having a centralized publication resource has significantly improved how we organize and present scientific validation across our vast product portfolio. The ability to seamlessly connect publications to each individual product makes it easier for customers to find relevant data and better understand the practical and real-world usage of our products in the development of next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics..”

In adding a standalone Bioz Content Hub, Teknova is reinforcing its commitment to evidence-driven communication, user-centric design, and scalable digital infrastructure. The integration eliminates the need for manual publication tracking while ensuring that citation data remains continuously updated, accessible, and actionable for researchers.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced citation platform for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz’s solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel breakthroughs that will help people live longer, healthier lives. Teknova offers fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in genomics, molecular diagnostics, and emerging therapeutic modalities. Their fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture and cryopreservation media, buffers and reagents, and water helps customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 180,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by their team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

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